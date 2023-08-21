Sinead Kennedy expecting her second child with husband Conor Kirwan

RTÉ Today presenter Sinead Kennedy has announced she is pregnant with her second child.
The Cork native already has a daughter, Indie, with husband Conor Kirwan.
Sharing the news with her Instagram followers, Sinead said; "Conor, Indie and I are thrilled that another little person will be joining our crew in November."
The former Winning Streak presenter posed for a cover of Irish Country Magazine to announce the news, joking in the caption that she "should have thanked the baby for [her] fuller lips!"
"Definitely my favourite feature of pregnancy," she added.
Speaking to the Irish Examiner last year, the presenter said her perspective on life "changed completely" after her first-born.
“The small stuff that used to worry me, things that kept me awake prior to having her, doesn’t anymore," she said.