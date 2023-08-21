Sinead Kennedy expecting her second child with husband Conor Kirwan

The RTÉ presenter said she was 'thrilled' to share the news 
The RTÉ presenter said she was 'thrilled' to share the news

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 14:13
Nicole Glennon

RTÉ Today presenter Sinead Kennedy has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

The Cork native already has a daughter, Indie, with husband Conor Kirwan. 

Sharing the news with her Instagram followers, Sinead said; "Conor, Indie and I are thrilled that another little person will be joining our crew in November."

The former Winning Streak presenter posed for a cover of Irish Country Magazine to announce the news, joking in the caption that she "should have thanked the baby for [her] fuller lips!"

"Definitely my favourite feature of pregnancy," she added.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner last year, the presenter said her perspective on life "changed completely" after her first-born.

“The small stuff that used to worry me, things that kept me awake prior to having her, doesn’t anymore," she said.

Sinead Kennedy: Having Indie has given me a kick in the ass 

