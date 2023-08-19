Britney Spears on divorce: I am shocked but I could not take the pain anymore

Britney Spears has told fans she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” but will remain strong in the face of adversity after her husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce.

Documents, which were filed at a court in Los Angeles, cite “irreconcilable differences” and also reveal that the couple separated almost three weeks ago.

On Saturday, pop star Spears publicly addressed the separation for the first time in a lengthy Instagram post caption which was attached to a video of her performing a dance.

The 41-year-old said: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its (sic) honestly nobody’s business.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly.

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that.

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses.”

Britney Spears addresses divorce for the first time (PA)

The Toxic singer told her more than 42 million Instagram followers: “…I will be as strong as I can and do my best.

“And I’m actually doing pretty damn good. Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile.”

It comes after Asghari took to social media to ask for kindness after filing for divorce, telling fans the couple will “hold onto the love and respect” they have for each other.

He also acknowledged that asking for privacy “seems ridiculous” but asked that the media be “kind and thoughtful”.

The divorce documents state that Asghari intends to obtain financial support from Spears, and have her pay for his lawyers.

Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful

The filing also says the value of Spears’ and Asghari’s assets, and those they own jointly, has yet to be determined.

The couple tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at the US singer’s home in Los Angeles in June 2022, attended by high-profile celebrities including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

It came after the couple met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016, before getting engaged in September 2021.

The marriage to Asghari is Spears’ third, having divorced Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children – Sean and Jayden, in 2007.

She was also married to Jason Alexander in 2004, but it was annulled after just 55 hours.