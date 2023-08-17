In Pictures: How chat show king Michael Parkinson became showbiz royalty

Michael Parkinson looked set to find fame as a cricketer in his younger days, but eventually it was journalism that propelled him into the limelight as he became as well known as many of the famous faces he interviewed.

The broadcaster, who has died at the age of 88, joined the likes of contemporaries Geoffrey Boycott and umpiring great Dickie Bird on the Yorkshire cricket scene as a youngster, but never quite made it to the top ranks of the game he loved.