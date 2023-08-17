From Muhammad Ali to Meg Ryan: Michael Parkinson’s most memorable interviews

Michael Parkinson’s chat show career reaches back more than 50 years and spanned interviews with some of the biggest stars in the world.

Here are some of his most memorable guests:

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali in his dressing room after retaining his world title by beating Henry Cooper (PA)

“When people ask me who I most enjoyed interviewing, I’m unable to give them an answer,” said Parkinson.

“If they ask me who was the most remarkable man I ever met, I answer without hesitation — Muhammad Ali.

“I interviewed him four times — I lost on every occasion.” Their verbal sparring sessions provided some of the show’s most memorable encounters and boosted ratings by millions each time.

“I’m not going to argue with you,” Parkinson told him during one animated discussion.

“You’re not as dumb as you look,” Ali replied.

Billy Connolly (1975)

Billy Connolly (Yui Mok/PA)

Billy Connolly was an unknown making a living on the Scottish club circuit when Parkinson gave him his big break in 1975.

The comic was reportedly recommended to the chat show host by a cab driver. Connolly had the audience in stitches with a string of gags and the TV appearance made him an overnight star.

He went on to make more appearances on the show than any other guest.

Rod Hull and Emu (1976)

Parkinson often joked that his career will always be remembered for “that bloody bird”.

The puppet famously attacked Parkinson, affectionately known as “Parky”, on the chat show sofa, and wrestled him to the ground, with the clip being regularly repeated over the years.

Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy (1978)

Parkinson had better luck with his next puppet-based interview.

In a comical exchange the presenter confessed he was “madly in love” with Miss Piggy, and the pair cuddled up together much to Kermit’s apparent discomfort.

At one point, Parkinson asked Ms Piggy: “What’s it like being a sex symbol?

“It’s a deep responsibility to be a taste-setter in fashion, to be a sex symbol and to be a pig superstar,” she replied.

Paul McCartney (1999)

Macca fulfilled a 25-year-old promise when he appeared on Parkinson.

The TV presenter agreed to be pictured on the cover of the 1974 Wings album Band On The Run if the Beatles star returned the favour by being a guest on his chat show.

Paul McCartney said: “I owed him one. It’s been a long time coming but this is it.”

Landing the interview was a coup — it was the former Beatle’s first major TV appearance since the death of his wife Linda the previous year.

Meg Ryan (2003)

Meg Ryan in a scene from Columbia Pictures film: When Harry Met Sally (1989).

The actress was Parkinson’s most frosty interviewee.

She took offence at his questions about her risque film In The Cut and she sat stony-faced, gave one-word answers and ignored fellow guests Trinny and Susannah.

When Parkinson asked in desperation what she would do if she were conducting the interview, she snapped: “Wrap it up.” He later called her “an unhappy woman”, while Ryan called him a “nut” and said he had spoken to her “like a disapproving dad”.

However, in 2021 Parkinson apologised to Ryan over their infamous encounter in 2003.

Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: “I wish I hadn’t lost my temper with Meg Ryan. I wish I’d dealt with it in a more courteous manner.

“I was quite obviously angry with her and it’s not my business to be angry towards the guests. I came across as kind of pompous and I could have done better.”

Asked what he would say to Ryan if he saw her again, he added: “I’m sorry. But you must understand that you played a part in it, too. Neither of us were on top form, and we were both discomforted.”

Tony Blair (2006)

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair (Chris Jackson/PA)

Parkinson's interview with the then-British prime minister made headlines when Tony Blair said God would be the ultimate judge of his decision to go to war with Iraq.

The comments sparked fury among the families of soldiers who died in the conflict.

Helen Mirren (1975)

Helen Mirren (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Parkinson faced criticism after his interview with Helen Mirren in 1975 was branded as allegedly sexist.

The broadcaster introduced the actress on the show as the “sex queen” of the Royal Shakespeare Company before quoting a critic’s description of her as projecting “sluttish eroticism”.

During the interview, Parkinson asked the then-30-year-old if her “equipment” distracted audiences and if serious actresses can have “big bosoms”.

Mirren later described him as a “sexist old fart” and the encounter as “enraging”.

Despite the dawn of the #MeToo era and a change in social standards, the broadcaster declined to apologise fully for the interview.

Speaking on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2019, Parkinson said: “I feel it’s of its time, and of its time it’s embarrassing. It was over the top, absolutely so.”

When Morgan suggested the comments were sexist, Parkinson replied: “Well, maybe. But nobody got hurt, nobody died.”

David Beckham

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and his wife Victoria. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

After Parkinson returned to BBC television, he produced memorable moments including during an interview with sports star Beckham and his wife Victoria.

In the interview, the Spice Girls singer revealed she called the England footballer “Golden Balls”, before adding: “That’s one of those things I shouldn’t have said.”

Laughing, Parkinson said: “Golden Balls Beckham, that’s a good one.”

The nickname became one that stuck throughout his career.