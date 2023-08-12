Daithí Ó Sé on his memories of the Rose: ‘I owe a lot to the people of Tralee’

I always had fond memories of the Rose of Tralee as a young fella.
I remember getting The Kerryman newspaper and my sister, Marianne, and I would go through the pictures of the roses trying to pick a winner.
We both always had the Kerry rose picked for obvious reasons and the Chicago rose too because most of my mother and father’s families are there.
If I’m honest I was looking for the finest-looking one too, but never told anyone!
People ask if I was nervous and to be honest it was so exciting, I didn’t take any notice of anything else. Mam, Dad, Rita and other family members were there. I knew they were proud and that made me happy.
