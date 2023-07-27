Daithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas to co-host Rose of Tralee 2023

Daithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas are set to team up to host the 62nd annual Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The festival's broadcast partners, RTÉ, have announced that the pair will make history as the first-ever joint presenters of their coverage of the festival, emanating live from the Kerry Sports Academy at the Munster Technological University (MTU) on Monday, August 21 and Tuesday 22, on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

32 Roses will represent the Irish diaspora worldwide, coming from Rose Centres across Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.

It's Thomas' debut at the event, joining Ó Sé on his twelfth year hosting the event. "I'm honoured and so excited to join Daithí and the team as co-host of this year's Rose of Tralee," she says.

"The Festival has such an incredible legacy in Ireland and all around the world – no better way to celebrate such incredible women.

"I've grown up watching it each year, so it's very special to get the opportunity to present alongside Daithí. I can’t wait to get started. Tralee here we come!"

Adds Ó Sé: "I'm over the moon to be back presenting the Rose of Tralee for another year, and to welcome my wonderful new co-host Kathryn to the Rose of Tralee family!

"Kathryn and I have known and worked with each other for over two decades, so no doubt that there's plenty of craic in store. We can't wait to meet this year's incredible 32 Roses and make our way to Tralee. Seo linn!"

The Rose of Tralee will be available live worldwide on RTÉ Player, including catch-up viewing, and extra content including archival and behind-the-scenes footage.

Says Anthony O’Gara, Executive Chairman of the Rose of Tralee International Festival: "We’re delighted to welcome Kathryn to the Rose Family. We’ve had many ‘firsts’ over the years, and joint presenters for Rose Selection will bring another level of excitement to the proceedings.

"Kathryn is in the very best of company with our esteemed colleague Daithí, who is a great ambassador for the Festival, and we look forward to seeing what they both have in store for this year’s show."