Aimée: ‘I thought that I would have to be size zero to be successful’

I grew up in Swords in Dublin. I had the best childhood. I had two loving parents that encouraged their kids to try new things. From a very young age, I was singing.

I think everybody’s born to be the people that they are. Although there are times when you hear horror stories and you’re like ‘What on God’s earth is the reason for this’ but I’d like to think we all have a purpose.

My greatest challenge is dealing with my imposter syndrome. I always battle against it, thinking; ‘Am I good enough for this’ or ‘Why me?’ There are people in this industry who are so sure about themselves.

Sometimes, I don’t know what makes me special. My thing is being myself, being honest, sharing my story, and hoping that it connects with people. It holds me back in my own mind. I wouldn’t knock on doors and I wouldn’t be someone that was in people’s faces.

I don’t know whether that comes with the territory of being a woman in the industry. We can’t be too vocal. When men are vocal, they’re seen as the boss. They’re strong-minded, they know what they want — but women — if we’re like that; we’re divas, we’re too much work.

My proudest achievement is performing in the 3Arena. I used to perform tributes in the Gibson Hotel any time there was a concert on. Every time I’d walk up those stairs to do my set, I’d look out the window going; ‘I’m not going to be doing tribute anymore.’

So when I was asked to perform at the sold-out 2FM Christmas ball, that was life-changing. It clicked. I can actually do anything that I want to.

When I was a kid listening to music, there’d be songs that would feel like they were written for me. It was like medicine to me.

The people I turn to most are my Irish Women in Harmony girls. We have a WhatsApp group chat. When we’ve got issues or questions or a contract to look over, that support system is there.

The lesson I’d like to pass on to my younger self is that I don’t have to look and be a certain way to succeed. Looking at the pop industry when I was growing up, I thought that I would have to be size zero to be successful.

I thought that I would have to act a certain way, write about certain things, and essentially kiss ass in the industry. You can succeed not doing that.

Anytime I’m asked to do something that is a dream of mine, even when it’s scary, I don’t even think twice. Nothing good will come from staying in your comfort zone.

You can spend your life comparing yourself to other people on social media, which is not real. It’s the highlight moments. You’re literally going to be miserable so I don’t do that.

Once you get to that place where you’re aware that you’re only seeing people’s best bits, social media isn’t as toxic.

I’ve been thinking about this a lot, [how people will remember me] especially seeing all the stuff with Sinéad O’Connor. We’re all on this little floating ball for only a certain amount of time and I would love to think that my music would live on well after me. I always said if anything ever happens to me, release my bank of songs. That’s my legacy.

I want to write music for everybody but I’m writing to younger me. I’m so lucky because younger people come up to me and they’re like; ‘I’ve been bullied in school and your song ‘Bulletproof’ was exactly what I needed to hear.’ That just makes my life. That’s the reason why I do what I do.

When I went to school, that’s when I fell into my little shell. I stopped singing in front of people. I stopped going to auditions for TV shows, movies, and adverts.

I was in a massive advertising campaign when I was three years old as the face of plant food. I was asked to do tons more stuff but I was so worried about what other people thought about me that I wouldn’t do it. I actually got the job to be on a Barry’s tea ad and I turned it down. I definitely look back and regret it.

I’m eight years a vegan. I definitely do my part for the planet and the environment. If I am wearing clothes that a stylist would have gotten me from a company that’s linked to fast fashion, I wouldn’t tell people because I don’t want to encourage that.

Animals are such a huge part of my life. I love to cook so I’m always sharing vegan recipes to hopefully encourage people to be like; ‘oh, that lifestyle looks nice and easy.’

Mean people still exist, that surprises me. We have access to free therapy now, there’s no excuse.

I’m not a confrontational person but I was at a restaurant recently and there was a woman that was so rude to the waiter that I had to go over and say it. My legs were shaking.

Having an outsider’s perspective on things is so important. My mum passed away five years ago so I had to go deal with the trauma of that but little did I know, your traumas from school and stuff that had nothing to do with my mum could resurface.

Failure is what scares me most; that’s an easy one. What I do is not the norm. It’s so risky. There are no guarantees, but it’s way scarier for me to to live a life doing a job that I hate than failing in a job I love.

I have so many things that I could see myself doing — if I took a different fork, I’d probably be an artist because I paint a lot. I have canvases and oil paintings all over the house.