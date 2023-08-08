Sandra Bullock’s long-time partner Bryan Randall dies age 57 – reports

Sandra Bullock’s long-time partner Bryan Randall has died at the age of 57, a family statement to US outlet People has confirmed.

A statement to the magazine said the photographer died on Saturday after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

ALS, a form of motor neurone disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the ALS association website.

Sandra Bullock (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request,” the statement shared by the family to People added.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Oscar-winning actress Bullock reportedly first met Randall when he photographed her son Louis’s birthday in January 2015.

Bullock adopted her son Louis and daughter Laila.

The Hollywood star won the best actress Oscar in 2010 for The Blind Side and was nominated in 2014 for sci-fi thriller Gravity.

Her breakthrough came with the action thriller Speed in 1994 with her film credits also including 2009’s The Proposal, 2000’s Miss Congeniality and 2018’s Bird Box.