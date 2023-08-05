The Big Weekend Summer Quiz: Get the family involved with these 100 brain-teasers

If you can't see the quiz below, go here.
Answers at the bottom of the page - no peeking until you've hit Submit!
1. David Bowie; 2. Eldrick; 3. Pakistan; 4. January; 5. Michigan; 6. Noughts and crosses; 7. Enola Gay; 8. Scott McKenzie; 9. Uruguay; 10. Baton Rouge;
11. Henry V; 12. Baby; 13. Nebula; 14. Thirty; 15. Arctic Monkeys; 16. Six; 17. Natural gas; 18. Louis Armstrong; 19. France; 20. Irish golfer, Paul McGinley;
21. Don Henley; 22. Blues; 23. Bryan Adams; 24. Bananarama; 25. Abbey Road; 26. Vanilla Ice; 27. The Drifters; 28. Sittin' on the Dock of the Bay; 29. Edinburgh; 30. Garth Brooks;
31. Summer Nights; 32. Alice Cooper; 33.Sunshine; 34. Sunny Afternoon; 35. Summer Wind; 36. Morecambe and Wise; 37. A-ha; 38. Terry Jacks; 39. Beyonce; 40. Summer Holiday;
41. Game of Thrones; 42. Washington State; 43. Elvis Presley; 44. Queen's College Galway; 45. Black and White; 46. Sydney; 47. 1985; 48. Bonjour; 49. Charles Dickens; 50. Three;
51. Two; 52. Hood; 53. Idi Amin; 54. Reddish-brown; 55. The oche; 56. Republic of Korea; 57. One; 58. Bird; 59. Jungle Book; 60. 1984;
61. Henry VI, Part 1; 62. Bull; 63. 2016, in London; 64. Belgium; 65. Very loud; 66. South Korea; 67. Inverness; 68. Hillary Clinton; 69. Mary Quant; 70. Blue;
71. Leonardo da Vinci; 72. Edmund Hillary; 73. Ringo Starr; 74. Denmark; 75. London; 76. America; 77. Cape Clear Island; 78. Atlantic City Boardwalk; 79. To pretend to be affected by (a feeling, state, or injury); 80. Kate Winslet;
81. South Carolina; 82. Scotland; 83. Penny Black; 84. Popeye; 85. Fozzie Bear; 86. North of Scotland; 87. Birmingham; 88. South Africa; 89. Hans Christian Anderson; 90. Galway, who beat Waterford;
91. You Don't Have To Say You Love Me; 92. Buoyant; 93. The Banshees of Inisherin; 94. Co. Leitrim; 95. Baseball team; 96. The Who; 97. National Aeronautics and Space Administration; 98. Kansas; 99, A spider; 100. Joe Frasier.