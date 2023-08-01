Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson will be back on screens as Famous Five villain

The actor who played Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones is to return to screens for a Famous Five remake
Left: Diaana Babnicova as George, Elliott Rose as Julian, Belfast's Kit Rakusen as Dick, and newcomer Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne. With Bearded Collie Cross, Kip, as Timmy the dog. Right: Jack Gleeson as villain, Wentworth Pictures: BBC / James Pardon

Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 15:45
Nadia Khomami

Irish actor Jack Gleeson, who played Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones, will be returning to screens for a role in the BBC’s The Famous Five series — nine years after announcing he was retiring from acting.

Jack Gleeson as King Joffrey in Game of Thrones Season 4, Sky Atlantic HD
The 31-year-old, who married Cork actress, Roisin O'Mahony, in Kerry a year ago, had said he was quitting after playing the villainous king, revealing in interviews that the experience of acting full-time had made him less “passionate” about the job.

After playing roles in independent theatre, as well as on the BBC miniseries Out of Her Mind, he will now appear as Wentworth in the much-anticipated adaptation of Enid Blyton’s children’s books.

Adapted by Nicolas Winding Refn, whose films include Drive, Only God Forgives, the Pusher trilogy, and The Neon Demon, the series follows five explorers as they encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, mysteries and secrets.

It is unclear which of Blyton’s 21 books will form the basis for the three 90-minute episodes. The books, about siblings Julian, Dick and Anne and their attempts to thwart assorted kidnappers, thieves, and smugglers around the Cornish coast with their cousin, George, and her dog, Timmy, were written between 1942 and 1962.

Diaana Babnicova as George, Elliott Rose as Julian, Belfast's Kit Rakusen as Dick, and newcomer Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne. With Bearded Collie Cross, Kip, as Timmy the dog. Picture: BBC / James Pardon
The BBC announced on Wednesday that Diaana Babnicova would play the role of George, alongside Elliott Rose as Julian, Kit Rakusen as Dick, and Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne. Other cast members include Ann Akinjirin as Fanny, James Lance as Quentin, and Diana Quick as Mrs Wentworth.

Tim Kirkby, director of the first episode and executive producer, said: “Our brilliant young cast are mind-blowingly talented and, along with Kip [a bearded collie cross playing Timmy the dog], they are already bringing these gorgeous characters to life in a fresh and modern way … we can’t wait to bring these glorious, action-filled, epic, family adventures to the screen.”

The first of the Famous Five books was published in 1942
Blyton’s books remain staples of children’s literature, despite criticism over outdated attitudes towards a number of minorities in the stories, and some of the writer’s other work.

In 2021, English Heritage published a profile of the author, highlighting the fact some readers “took exception to what they perceived as social snobbery, racism and sexism embedded in Blyton’s storylines”.

Others have highlighted the apparently progressive gender fluidity of George, born Georgina, who dresses as a boy and would like to be treated as one.

Gleeson will also appear in the upcoming Irish thriller film In the Land of Saints and Sinners, which stars Liam Neeson and Kerry Condon.

Liam Neeson in Land of Saints and Sinners which was shot in Donegal
