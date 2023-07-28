Coldplay in Dublin: Fans share disappointment at missing out on tickets after three attempts

The Coldplay ticket saga continued on Friday morning with the general sale marking the final attempt for fans longing to see the band in Dublin.

Chris Martin and his bandmates will play Croke Park for a total of four nights in 2024 but despite their long stint in the capital, many still missed out on tickets.

The fight for tickets first kicked off on Tuesday with the artist presale followed by the promoter/venue presale on Wednesday morning.

While Wednesday’s presale was over within the hour, Tuesday’s event continued for most of the day as two extra dates were added, giving fans another chance to log on and wait in hope in Ticketmaster's virtual queue.

For a lot of people, Tuesday was a long and stressful morning while Wednesday’s presale was over in no time as tickets were quick to sell out.

And so — after two failed attempts — many Coldplay fans had their sights set on Friday’s general sale. The clock struck 10am and once again, it was time to cross fingers and toes and join the virtual queue.

On social media, some people reported being placed behind upwards of 100,000 people — despite the fact that similar numbers had already come out in force for both presale events.

“Probably a better chance if I use these numbers in tonight's lotto draw,” said one fan who was stuck behind 117,840 people.

By 10.06am on Friday morning, those logged on to Ticketmaster received a notification to warn them that ticket availability was limited and by 10.20am, it was “extremely” limited.

Some fans also reported that by the time they made it to the top of the virtual queue — and reached what they hope was the moment to bag their tickets — they had sold out.

After a lot of patience from those stuck behind tens of thousands of people, by 11am, the tickets were officially gone.

“I want to cry,” wrote on fan on Twitter alongside a screenshot of the update to inform them that there were “no more tickets available”.

After three days of trying for tickets, the lyrics from Coldplay’s song ‘Fix You’ were front of mind for many fans. However, some took comfort in the fact that this was very much a shared experience.

“I won’t lie, looking at other people's misery of missing out on tickets is making me feel somewhat better about my own f*ck-up this morning,” said one person on Twitter on Friday morning.

As fingers moved on mousepads to exit the Ticketmaster website and laptops across the country abruptly closed, it seemed the fight for tickets to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour was officially over.

While some took to social media to share their delight at getting tickets, most people were defeated. It all felt a little too similar to the recent ‘Great War’ of Taylor Swift.

Stuck in reverse indeed.