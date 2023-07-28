Talulah Riley, who was twice married to Elon Musk, engaged to Love Actually star

The couple met when they co-starred in Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols Disney+ drama.
Talulah Riley, who was twice married to Elon Musk, engaged to Love Actually star

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are engaged (PA)

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 12:37
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Talulah Riley, who was twice married to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, has announced her engagement to British actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Westworld actress Riley, who married Musk in 2010 and again in 2013, shared a close-up picture of her smiling with Brodie-Sangster to announce the engagement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, which is owned by Musk.

The 37-year-old wrote: “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!”

Love Actually actor Brodie-Sangster, 33, gave a sweet nod to the 2003 romantic comedy in a social media post – using a quote from the beginning of the film.

Sharing a picture of the pair punting on a river, he wrote: “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged.

“Love is all around.”

The couple met when Brodie-Sangster co-starred with Riley in Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols Disney+ drama.

Brodie-Sangster played the band’s manager Malcolm McLaren in the series, which explores the rise of the punk band and the rock and roll revolution in Britain, while Riley, best known for her role in St Trinian’s, portrayed punk fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood.

The couple publicly debuted their romance at the Bafta awards ceremony last March.

Brodie-Sangster recently reunited with Love Actually stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy and Laura Linney for a special 20th anniversary special of the film.

In 2017, he re-created a scene from the original movie for Red Nose Day with Liam Neeson, who plays his on-screen step-father, with the two characters having a conversation about the “total agony of being in love”.

Read More

Laura Whitmore talks cyberstalking and feeling unsafe as a woman

More in this section

Laura Whitmore talks cyberstalking and feeling unsafe as a woman Laura Whitmore talks cyberstalking and feeling unsafe as a woman
Daithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas to co-host Rose of Tralee 2023 Daithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas to co-host Rose of Tralee 2023
Spitfire Premiere - London 'I had no symptoms, nothing like that': Carol Vorderman on her skin cancer scare
Brodie-SangsterPlace: UKPlace: London
<p>Sinéad O'Connor died aged 56. Picture: Paul Daly/RollingNews.ie</p>

'An amazing woman': Top stars across the world pay tribute to Sinéad O'Connor

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd