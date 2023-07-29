Pride and protest: Brendan Courtney, Paul Ryder and more on what Pride means in 2023

Jennifer Rock

My goal would be that Pride means that people don’t ever need to ‘come out.’

At 30, it was definitely a struggle for me.

I believe that the forthcoming generation will be more open about their sexuality.

Having a son who has grown up with me being in same-sex relationships over the last ten years has meant that it has been intriguing to observe the differences across generations and differing narratives that take place.

There are still many people going through internal struggles, and I see this in my DMs where people regularly celebrate the fact that I am so open at a ‘later’ stage of life about my own relationships.

I hope that in the future, people know that Pride isn’t just a day, it is 365 and a way of living — not a lifestyle choice.

It’s celebrating love for love and unfortunately, there is still confusion, comments made, and judgements that occur due to people’s misunderstandings and, at times, fear.

For anyone unsure, curious, or scared of it, I hope they research it and try to understand that people are trying to live their lives in the kindest way possible for themselves and what’s right by them.

This year’s Pride has an even more special place in my heart, as I recently got engaged to my wonderful partner, Jill Deering.

Jennifer Rock is the founder of The Skin Nerd and Skingredients

Brendan Courtney, fashion designer and media personality

I attended my first Pride March in 1992, aged 20, the year before homosexuality was decriminalised in Ireland.

We had to bring umbrellas to protect ourselves from the rotten tomatoes, we were warned might be thrown.

It was Dublin Pride and only a few bad apples showed up.

But we didn’t care, we were part of something good, a movement and we knew we were right.

Pride is the best day of the year. Please show your support and march with us.

There is a negative narrative being pushed by sinister forces who would have us silenced and put back in the closet, and next they will be coming for women’s rights, Pride represents us all.

We need our allies, WE need you. And it’s so much fun.

Brendan Courtney is a TV presenter, fashion designer, and podcaster

Rebecca Tallon de Havilland, LGBTQIA and HIV activist

Pride means many things to me.

I attended the first Pride in London in 1984, then, due to how I was treated and my transitioning over the years, I had a bittersweet relationship with Pride.

Things changed for me in lockdown, when I was rediscovered on Zoom interviews.

Last year, Dublin Pride asked me to be Grand Marshal for the Saint Patrick’s Day parade and for Pride 2022. This year, I was Grand Marshal for Wicklow.

It’s now more important than ever to speak out about trans rights and health care around HIV.

I work at HIV Ireland and 56 Dean Street London at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

For me, lifting the stigma around HIV is paramount. I have marched at Trans Pride in Dublin and Brighton.

Awareness is key and our communities need to work together to understand each other.

After all, human rights are for every human. Being trans is every day of every year and I fight for those who can’t and are yet to find their voices.

Rebecca Tallon de Havilland is a LGBTQ+ and HIV activist

Zainab Boladale, journalist

Pride is a celebration of the historical movements and actions that have brought us to this point.

It’s about being unapologetically visible, in presence and in voice.

It’s about creating spaces where people shouldn’t fear discrimination or being outcast.

Pride is a measurement and a reflection of this progress.

It’s amazing to be in an Ireland where there’s a growing normalisation and understanding of issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community but it’s also important that during Pride we acknowledge that there are still plenty of challenges yet to be overcome and Pride is the time where we can push for more change.

Zainab Boladale is a journalist, TV presenter, and public speaker

Paul Ryder at the launch of the KASH Beauty x Charleen collection at The Flying Duck Restaurant at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

The sentiment and meaning of Pride has a habit of changing every year but with the same end message.

When the pandemic hit, it was about my sense of community, banding together through difficult times, being stronger together for a better future.

Funnily enough, that hasn’t changed for 2023, except it’s not about a disease we are fighting, no, it’s deeper, it’s about people.

Our community has dealt with back peddling from society. We’ve seen hate against our trans brothers and sisters, abuse on the streets, and attacks around the country in a homophobic rage.

So, this year Pride is about teaching the younger generation to grow up and fix the problems within today’s society, helping our allies understand, and giving the world the tools to love each and every day with no judgment.

Paul Ryder is a performer, broadcaster, and content creator

William Keohane, writer

Pride is a sense of peace and comfort.

It is a feeling of respect; that you respect yourself and that you are respected by other people.

And in literary terms, pride, like prime, also means ‘the best state of something’, as in ‘the pride of youth’.

When it comes to LGBTQ+ rights in Ireland, we have made significant progress in recent years, but we still have a ways to go in improving the lives of queer and trans people in our country.

We’re not there yet. We can do better. Pride is something we can and should strive towards.

The future, to paraphrase José Esteban Muñoz, is a warm and illuminating horizon. We must keep heading for it.

William Keohane is a writer from Limerick. He is the author of Son

Orla Egan, LGBTQIA historian. Pic: jacobem.com

Pride is a protest, a celebration, a show of strength and solidarity.

Our joy, exuberance, and colourful magnificence are on proud display.

Pride is a space where you can be yourself, surrounded by those who appreciate and celebrate you being you.

It is so important for all of us, but in particular for young LGBTQIA+ people, to be able to immerse ourselves in the celebration of the joys of being part of a queer community and it is the perfect antidote to those who would attempt to spread hatred and divisions.

We’re here, queer, fabulous and we’re not going away.

Orla Egan is the creator and curator of Cork LGBT Archive and the author of Diary of an Activist .

. Art & Activism: Diary Of An Activist Exhibition Launch will take place on July 31 at 4pm, Cork City Library.

Cork drag queen Mia Gold. Picture: Avril O’Sullivan

Why do we still need Pride in 2023, you might ask?

The answer to that is very simple – we need Pride for as long as it takes us, as a society, to start to acknowledge that everyone in the LGBTQ+ community deserves to be respected and treated equally.

Being different or being yourself in this society we live in today, can be very scary or dangerous at times, but as a community, we can’t dim our light and live in fear, we have to get up and stand together for what we believe.

Like it or not, the LGBTQ+ community will not go anywhere, we are and will always be here. Stop hating and more love, please!

Mia Gold is the founder of Ireland’s first Drag School programme.

Patrick Blue, make-up artist

Irish society is now more accepting and inclusive than ever before.

The powerful impact of the marriage referendum has paved the way for positive change.

As a child, my family emigrated from Poland.

I am well aware of the dire state of LGBTQ+ rights in Poland, ranking as the worst among European countries.

For me, Pride represents a beacon of hope, a vision of a future where we can live without the constant fear of attack.

It’s an opportunity to join in the celebration of love, diversity, and the bravery to embrace your true self.

Our community needs allies and I would encourage everyone young and old to attend a Pride parade if they have the opportunity.

It’s a celebration of unity and a moment where we pay homage to all those who have fought for basic human rights and equality.