‘An amazing woman:’ Russell Crowe shares moving encounter with Sinéad O’Connor in Dublin

Actor Russell Crowe has shared a touching tribute to singer Sinéad O’Connor following the news of her death.

In remembering O’Connor, Crowe took to social media to share an encounter he had with the singer in Dalkey last year while he was having a pint outside a pub.

“Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us. Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf,” he said in a tweet.

Actor Russell Crowe shared an encounter he had with the late singer. Picture: Katerina Sulova/CTK via AP

The Gladiator star went on to explain that one of his friends “jumped up and pursued the woman” before he saw them embrace, and wave him over to join.

“There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness ‘oh, it’s you Russell’.

“She came with us back to the table and sat in the cold and ordered a hot tea. In a conversation without fences we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer.

“I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine.

“When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights. We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman.

He added: “Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad.”

In a statement on Wednesday, O'Connor's family confirmed that the Nothing Compares 2 U singer had died at the age of 56.

The statement read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad, her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time".