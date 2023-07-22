Sarah Babiker: Irish and Arabic are two languages a world apart - connected by the sun

I’ll never forget the time we were reading an Irish text in class that suddenly mentioned, “.” Blue people.
We all looked at each other, wondering who these blue people were. When our teacher explained, I realised that she meant me.
In Irish "" refers to people with darker skin tones.
I was astonished to find this sunwise orientation captured in the book.
Author Manchán Magan explains that he has to orient himself differently if he’s giving directions in Irish.
You can’t just say left, right, straight ahead, you must say southwest, northeast, for example. In other words, in Irish, you must orient yourself in relationship to the sun.
I wondered whether this habit of navigating our world in light of the brightest light above us, embedded in both languages, stretched beyond physical dimensions.
- A graduate of Zaytuna College, Sarah Babiker’s research explores the connection between the worldviews embedded in Irish and Arabic and how they may enlighten contemporary discourse on social and ecological justice.
- She has presented research at Harvard, Scoil Scairte and TEDx Trinity College.