From Galway to New York: three creatives share their happiest summer memories

- Crash a food and wine industry event. Drink the free bar dry and whoop loudly at all the speeches by all the people you don’t know.
- Eat chips on Shop Street.
- Laugh so hard you become in danger of wetting yourself in public.
- Break into Galway Zoo and coax a giraffe out.
- Realise Galway doesn’t have a zoo and you’ve stolen someone’s personal giraffe.
- Feed the giraffe chips on Shop Street.
- Catch a play in the Mick Lally. If nothing is on in the Mick Lally make up a play while standing outside in the rain.
- Perform the play loudly on the street with the giraffe. Make sure to drink cans of cider while you do this so the audience knows you’re serious.
- And finally, let the giraffe feed you chips on Shop Street. He wants to.
- Lie Low, written by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth and directed by Oisín Kearney, runs from 17-29 July on the Peacock stage of the Abbey Theatre. Tickets at www.abbeytheatre.ie.