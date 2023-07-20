In pictures: Lisa Jordan, Muireann O'Connell and more at the Barbie premiere in Dublin

Dressed in their best pink looks, Irish stars took inspiration from the movie
In pictures: Lisa Jordan, Muireann O'Connell and more at the Barbie premiere in Dublin

The Irish Barbie premiere took place on Wednesday night.

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 09:23
Maeve Lee

Stars took to the pink carpet on Wednesday night for the Irish premiere of the much-anticipated Barbie movie.

Cork businesswoman Lisa Jordan, Ireland AM presenter Muireann O'Connell and comedian Emma Doran were among those at the Stella Cinema in Rathmines, Dublin for the special occasion.

The movie, which is in cinemas on Friday, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling with appearances from a number of familiar faces, including Irish actress Nicola Coughlan.

Barbie review: A funny, self-satirising and moving story about a doll with real heart

