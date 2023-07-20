The Secret Cyclist: Cycling is not just for Lances in lycra

Cycling is a broad church with many worshippers. It can therefore help to bundle different types of cycling into categories to help make sense of it all.

Three categories capture most types of cycling. These are: sport cycling, recreational cycling, and transport cycling.

Sport cycling ranges from the local up-and-coming club riders all the way up to the professionals who race around the globe on the Union Cyclist Internationale (UCI) World Tour. Within sport cycling, there are many more subgroups. While road and mountain have traditionally been the most popular types of sport cycling in Ireland, cyclo-cross is growing in popularity in recent years.

Recreational cycling could best be described as going for a cycle to enjoy the activity in itself. In the post-Celtic Tiger years, recreational cycling seemed to take off big time in Ireland. That’s not to say it wasn’t a popular form of exercise or pastime before the recession. Going “out for a cycle” is as Irish as Tayto sandwiches at the beach as far as I’m concerned. Rather confusingly, many people who are cycling recreationally are mistaken for sport cyclists, perhaps because they wear clothing that is similar to sport cyclists or participate in events that may look like a race but are noncompetitive (eg the Ring of Kerry Cycle in July)

Transport cycling is often also referred to as utility cycling. It’s functional, direct, and with a goal in mind. That goal might be cycling to school, cycling to work, or even cycling at work, for example, the postman. Around 100,000 people in Ireland cycle to school, college, or work according to Census 2022 data.

Within these three groups, there are of course overlaps: you might consider your commute (transport) to be also very enjoyable (recreational). However, we can generally make broad assumptions about people in these groups. Transport cyclists value direct routes and also paths where they are separated from vehicular traffic. This makes sense when you consider they tend to cycle daily and often during poor weather and in urban areas.

Recreational cyclists enjoy certain routes and roads that are scenic or well-surfaced. They may ride in groups as cycling can be a great social activity also. Sport cyclists avoid cycle paths and shared paths in urban areas as they are generally moving at a speed that is more suited to the general carriageway.

We tend not to have very detailed conversations, discussions, or debates in Ireland like this about the different categories of cycling and the huge diversity in terms of skill, experience, interest, and ability. This is to our detriment. Here’s why.

Firstly, too many people think that our Government is spending huge sums of money on recreation and sport cyclists. This is primarily because if you ask a Joe Bloggs to describe a cyclist, they’ll immediately picture someone wearing a famous yellow jersey.

This is unhelpful. The Government is spending money on active travel to get people who travel short distances by car to travel by bike instead. When the taxpayer in Ireland hears about ‘Active Travel’ funding, they should not picture Lance Armstrong but rather Larry who works down at Aldi.

Secondly, there’s been a trend in recent years to associate Greenways only with recreational cycling. While there have been positive impacts on many local economies due to Greenways opening, it’s important that Greenways are designed and marketed with local communities in mind too. Yes, the new local Greenway might help put your town on the tourist map, but it should also help link your housing estate to the local primary school and GAA pitch.

Many Greenways should tick the recreation and transport boxes. They need to be accepted as vital pieces of local infrastructure. Otherwise, we run the risk of NIMBYs shooting down proposals for insignificant reasons like privacy or anti-social behaviour.

Thirdly, we seem to be far behind other European countries in developing sport cycling. We still don’t have an indoor velodrome in the country. We have very limited dedicated spaces for things like BMX and mountain biking. I live in a major city and I’m unaware of any off-road skills development track for kids or newbies here.

Hopefully, we start talking about cycling in a more nuanced way in the future here. The media needs to drop the “On yer bike” and “Wheeley Time” headlines. Traffic reports ought to highlight how quick it is to cycle across a city, especially at peak travel times. Social media teams in local government need to forget the “Good news for cyclists” tweets and point out instead that new cycle paths and facilities are being built to encourage non-cyclists to cycle.

Old tropes and outdated stereotypes about cycling need to fall and fast. They are hindering our path to becoming a country where it’s safe and enjoyable for a kid to cycle to school, a teenager to have a go at the new jump track in their town, or a group of friends to cycle around the country on a camping trip.