Secret Doctor: Work has taught me that caring for an older person is a privilege

Caring for an older person can be challenging, yet the rewards far surpass any difficulties one may encounter.

Engaging with individuals who have reached the autumn of their lives and indulging in their vast wealth of experiences brings immense joy.

Several remarkable encounters come to mind when reflecting on the past weeks. The kaleidoscope of vibrant personalities I encounter daily is a true gift.

Recently, I had the pleasure of meeting a woman in her early 80s at the clinic.

She adorned herself in a colourful outfit and sported bright blue eye shadow, radiating an unmistakable zest for life.

With a mischievous glimmer in her eye, she offered me some sage advice — urging me not to settle for a partner my own age, but to aim for someone younger.

She revealed that her husband, 15 years her junior, had been the object of her affection during their courtship.

Despite opposition from their families and a chorus of naysayers, she remained resolute and prevailed in their love.

They have crafted countless decades of treasured memories.

With a joyous twinkle in her eye, she confessed that she keeps her husband young now and recommended dancing as a means to maintain vitality.

In recent weeks, we facilitated an urgent procedure to remove a clot that had occluded a major artery, leading to a catastrophic stroke in a woman well into her 90s.

Living alone and fiercely independent, she had long discarded any walking aids, as they would only hinder her pace.

On the fateful morning, she was up early, baking a cake, when she suddenly felt unwell.

A concerned family member promptly alerted emergency services, and she was swiftly transferred to receive the critical care and treatment she desperately needed.

Despite travelling over an hour to access the service, she made an astounding recovery, triumphantly returning to the comfort of her own home in the days following the intervention.

During my weekend review of admitted patients, I encountered a gentleman in his mid-90s.

He had been visiting a family member when an unfortunate fall resulted in a broken bone. Subsequently, he was admitted to the hospital to recuperate.

As I glanced down at his bedside table, my attention was immediately drawn to his remarkably up-to-date iPhone, which he navigated with remarkable ease.

It was then that I noticed the screensaver — a cherished image of his beloved wife.

He confided in me, expressing how greatly he missed her and how eagerly he longed to return home to her side, as they had never spent a single night apart until now.

SORROW, ACCEPTANCE, DIGNITY, COMPASSION

Another woman was admitted from her home following a life-altering event that signalled the end of her journey.

It became clear to the medical team that her remaining days were limited.

Our primary focus shifted to providing her with the necessary medication to alleviate any discomfort and symptoms she may experience during this final stage.

In a heart-wrenching discussion with her grieving family, they displayed remarkable acceptance despite their profound sorrow.

Also in her 90s, she had been performing her regular tasks earlier that day, both indoors and outdoors.

Her family vigilantly watched over her, providing constant companionship until her last breath.

As she entered her final moments, her small private room overflowed with love, care, and respect, filled by her devoted husband, children, and grandchildren.

The legacy of this extraordinary woman’s life was palpable, her strength and compassion immeasurable.

It was an immense honour to prioritise her dignity and comfort, ensuring that every individual involved in her care on our unit approached their tasks with utmost reverence.

PAINTING A VIVID PICTURE

In the clinic, I had the pleasure of meeting a sprightly 96-year-old retired mechanic.

He had noticed some new symptoms and sought a review.

Remarkably, he boasted of excellent health, not relying on any regular medications, and walking two miles every single day.

We promptly organised the necessary tests for his condition, and he returned later that day to share the results.

As we conversed, he opened up about his life, recounting the loss of his first wife four decades ago and expressing immense gratitude for finding a second partner with whom he currently resided.

In the midst of our discussion, he painted a vivid picture of his childhood, enduring the hardships of post-war rationing, the sorrow of losing his first wife and the joy of companionship with his current partner.

Encountering and providing care for our older generation is an incredible privilege.

They are the ones who worked tirelessly, whose endeavours and sacrifices have laid the foundation for our existence today.

With improved living conditions, greater affluence, and enhanced access to healthcare, the medical field is increasingly focused on serving an aging population.

Yet not everyone feels fully equipped to navigate the unique challenges this presents.

Ongoing education and training are vital to ensure that healthcare professionals feel confident and capable of addressing the specific needs and concerns of older adults.

By fostering a deeper understanding and honing our skills, we can deliver the best possible care and support to those who have contributed so much to our world.