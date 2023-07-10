'A strong sense of wellbeing': 5 things to know about sea swimming

Who could have predicted, back pre-covid, that so many of us would embrace sea swimming to the point where taking a dip, even in chilly winter waters, wouldn’t faze us at all?
Where we’d sit on the beach for a post-swim cuppa and chat with strangers who quickly morph into like-minded splashy pals?
- Located 5km from Skibbereen, it’s a small, mainly sandy beach flanked by rocks/cliffs which offer shelter from prevailing winds. With Blue Flag status, it’s popular with families.
- Popular swimming beach close to Cork City, with regular swimming community and dedicated swim buoys to explore during summer months.
- Has clean sandy beaches locally at Ardnahinch, and is a short drive to Garryvoe, also great for swimming.
- Fitness, fashion and lifestyle blogger Niamh Cullen, describes it as one of her favourite places to jump into the water: “This idyllic harbour is in a gorgeous part of Cork and is tucked away behind rocky outcrops and beautiful trees".
- Located at end of the Dingle peninsula it’s a sandy beach, sheltered from the Atlantic Ocean with great views of the mountains on the Dingle peninsula.
- A very well-sheltered bay, it has lifeguards on duty and is very popular during warm months.
-
Secluded cove with a backdrop of cliffs and an impressive cave to explore.