Bláthnaid Treacy and husband announce birth of baby girl 

RTÉ presenter Bláthnaid Treacy and her husband have announced the birth of their baby girl.

The Bray native shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers with a sweet image of her and her husband, Charlie with their new bundle of joy.

According to the presenter, the new arrival looks just like her dad.

“Nancy Claire Treacy-Mooney is here. Born on 28th June at 2.23pm, weighing 6lb 11oz and she is as cute as a button,” she wrote alongside the picture.

“Thank you for making us a family Nancy, we love you to the moon and back, forever and ever.”

She went on to thank her husband for making her a mum. “Nancy is the luckiest girl in the world to get to call you her dad, we love you endlessly,” she said.

“She is the greatest love of our lives and the flipping image of her dad.”

RTÉ presenter Bláthnaid Treacy has announced the birth of her baby girl. Picture:@blathnaidt/ Instagram

The TV and radio personality first revealed her pregnancy in February, when she was 20 weeks.

“We can't wait to meet you. Our little lady arrives this summer,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Speaking to Jennifer Zamparelli on RTÉ 2FM shortly after, Treacy discussed her pregnancy and how she managed to keep it under wraps.

When asked how she kept it secret, she said: “Lots of hoodies, big baggy clothes".

Treacy and her husband, jazz musician Charlie Moon tied the knot in Wicklow in 2019 after getting engaged in Mexico in 2018.

The pair have been together since they were in their late teens after being introduced by a friend.