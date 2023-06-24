Wedding of the Week: Zoe and Timothy's big day includes a singsong with the groom on accordion

When you’re a diehard country music fan, you have to have Nashville on your own world-tour itinerary.

That’s exactly what Kerry newlyweds Zoe McHale and Timothy Cronin did on their honeymoon — starting the holiday of a lifetime in New York, continuing to Cancun, and finishing in the Music City.

“We love country music and went to a Luke Combs concert while we were there,” adds Zoe, from Killarney.

She and Timothy, from Gneeveguilla, were wed in St Mary’s Cathedral in the bride’s hometown by Fr Pat O’Donnell in March and held their reception in the Great Southern Hotel.

“We first met over 10 years ago as teenagers on a night out in Killarney, and have been together since,” says the bride.

Zoe McHale and Timothy Cronin. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

The bride, a nurse at University Hospital Kerry, and groom, a fitter at Liebherr Container Cranes, Killarney, got engaged at the five-star Dunloe Hotel, during a break to celebrate the bride’s birthday.

Music was key to the wedding celebration, with a singsong continuing into the early hours featuring the groom on accordion.

Toes had been tapping throughout the day.

“We had the Sirona string quartet in the church and our wedding band, Arclight, made sure the dance floor was full all night at our reception,” says the bride.

“Timothy’s uncle, Mikie, along with our friends Timmy, Tom and Tom played for the drinks reception along with nephews joining in.”

Zoe McHale and Timothy Cronin with Kathleen and Timmy Cronin and Maureen and Joe McHale. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

Zoe’s mum and dad Maureen and Joe McHale and the groom’s parents Kathleen and Timmy Cronin helped organise the event.

“Our wedding was amazing and perfect in every way. Family and friends went out of their way to make it as special as it was — especially the parents!” says the bride.

“Our grandparents are deceased but we had a grandparents’ table with each of their wedding photos.

“And in addition, the groom and groomsmen and family had a music session in his grandmother’s house on the morning of the wedding.”

Zoe McHale and Timothy Cronin. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

Zoe chose her childhood pal, Marion O'Shea, to be her maid of honour. “We’ve been best friends since junior infants,” she says.

Meanwhile, her friends and fellow nursing colleagues, Mary Murphy and Denise Dilworth, were her bridesmaids.

Timothy’s brother, Myles Cronin, was by his side as his best man and his close friends, Donagh Crowley and Gearoid O’Connor, were his groomsmen with his niece, Kate O’Halloran, as the flower girl and his nephew and godson, Milo Cronin, as the pageboy.

Laura Lou Hair was the bridal hairstylist; while Georgina Mackessy was the makeup artist.

Zoe found her dream wedding dress in Cinderella’s Closet in Cork and the bridesmaids wore the Folkster label; and Timothy and his attendants bought their suits in Gentleman’s Quarters in Cork.

Zoe McHale with Marion O'Shea, Mary Murphy and Denise Dilworth. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

Fascinators by Frances, Killarney, designed the headpieces for the bride, the mother-of-the-bride and the groom’s mother.

Trevor O’Donoghue Photography and L&M Videography captured the big day on camera, while Tie the Knot created the floral arrangements.

“Our cake was by Bake, Killarney, and our rings were handmade by the sister of one of our bridesmaids, at Claddagh Design, Macroom,” says Zoe

