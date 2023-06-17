Wedding of the Week: Australian beach proposal leads to big day in Kerry for Shauna and Jesse

Shauna Ogilvy and Jesse Bettison planned their Irish wedding from the other side of the world.

Shauna, from Bray, County Wicklow, and Jesse, who grew up in the town of Katherine, in the Northern Territory, Australia, moved to their new house in the territory’s state capital of Darwin two years ago.

Sealed with a kiss: Shauna Ogilvy and Jesse Bettison. Pictures: Pictures: Micheál O’Sullivan Photography

They were wed in St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney in March by Fr Sean Jones. They chose the cathedral, says the groom because “it was the most amazing church we had ever seen, it was truly spectacular”.

Then it was out to Killarney National Park for photos and for their reception, which took place in the Valentia suite in the five-star Muckross Park Hotel & Spa.

Shauna Ogilvy and Jesse Bettison with their wedding party. Pictures: Pictures: Micheál O’Sullivan Photography

Their photographer, Kerry-based Micheál O’Sullivan of osullivanphotographyirl.com, led them on a shoot that included Ross Castle, Killarney.

Essential to the celebrations were Shauna’s mum Mandy, stepdad Kieron Cotter, dad Patrick McCormack and grandfather Tommy McCormack, grandparents Bernie and Neil Ogilvy; and Jesse's parents, Kerry and Konrad Bettison.

Shauna Ogilvy and Jesse Bettison with Shauna’s mum Mandy, stepdad Kieron Cotter, dad Patrick McCormack and Jesse's parents Kerry and Konrad Bettison. Pictures: Pictures: Micheál O’Sullivan Photography

Shauna's sisters, Sarah and Jade Ogilvy, were her maids of honour, and her sisters, Lauren and Louise McCormack, were her bridesmaids, as was her aunt, Emma Ogilvy; while sister, Ruby Cotter, was her junior bridesmaid and her niece, Freya O’Leary, joined forces with Jesse’s niece, Klara Bettison to take on flowergirl duties.

Shauna Ogilvy and Jesse Bettison. Pictures: Pictures: Micheál O’Sullivan Photography

Jesse had his brothers Kale and Tyron Bettison by his side as his best men, with Shauna’s brother Steven Ogilvy as his groomsman, and Shauna’s godson Jake Kelly as his junior groomsman.

The bride’s nephews Mason McCormack and Lucas Ogilvy and the groom’s nephew Elliot Bettison were the pageboys.

Shauna Ogilvy and Jesse Bettison. Pictures: Pictures: Micheál O’Sullivan Photography

Shauna and Jesse met through mutual friends in a town called Mataranka (south of Darwin) in 2014, and became a couple a year later.

Jesse started the new year of 2021 by popping the question. “I proposed to Shauna on January 2, at a place called East Point Reserve/beach. On the beach, we had a great set-up of wine and cheese platters,” he says.

“After the proposal, I surprised Shauna with dinner at Pee Wee’s at the Point [restaurant] in Darwin.”

Shauna Ogilvy and Jesse Bettison. Pictures: Pictures: Micheál O’Sullivan Photography

The couple wanted their wedding celebration to be “light, airy, romantic, and classic with a touch of traditional and modern takes”, says Shauna.

Jesse adds: “Everyone that came to the wedding made it special. We had people travel from Australia, Hungary, and London, while almost everyone from Shauna’s family made the trip from County Wicklow.”

Shauna Ogilvy and Jesse Bettison. Pictures: Pictures: Micheál O’Sullivan Photography

The bride looked elegant in a wedding dress sourced from Wed2be and the bridesmaids’ dresses were from Folkster; while Jesse and his party were dapper thanks to Connor Men’s Clothing, Australia.

The makeup artist Julia Radu (Instagram: @juliaradumua_) travelled from Shauna’s hometown of Bray for the occasion) while the hairstylist was Laura Boyle (Laura Lous Hair Stylist, @lauralouhairstylist) “These two lovely ladies were absolutely wonderful on our wedding day,” says the bride.

Shauna Ogilvy and Jesse Bettison. Pictures: Pictures: Micheál O’Sullivan Photography

Their photographer and videographer were also vital to their celebration, add Shauna and Jesse.

“Micheál O’Sullivan was our photographer and he was absolutely amazing, he ensured having photos taken was an easy and fun process,” says the groom.

Shauna Ogilvy and Jesse Bettison. Pictures: Pictures: Micheál O’Sullivan Photography

“Our videographer was Derek Preston from Symmetry Productions. He made everyone laugh and feel comfortable in front of the camera.”

Danielle [O'Donoghue] of Tie the Knot created the floral arrangements and the signs were by Pretty Glam Creations.

Shauna Ogilvy and Jesse Bettison. Pictures: Pictures: Micheál O’Sullivan Photography

The newlyweds honeymooned in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Shauna works in the Northern Territory public sector within the Department of Corporate and Digital Development and Jesse is an aircraft mechanic with Airnorth.