'My little family': Cork influencer Lauren Arthurs announces birth of first child

Cork influencer Lauren Arthurs has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl.

The fashion influencer shared the happy news with her Instagram followers, revealing that the new arrival was born on Saturday at 36 weeks at Cok University Maternity Hospital.

“At 36 weeks she decided she was ready [and] changed our lives for the better,” she wrote alongside a black and white picture of her holding her newborn daughter. “My little family, my heart is filled with so much love it could burst.”

Friends and fellow influencers rushed to the comments to congratulate the new mother. Cork businesswoman and mother-of-three Lisa Jordan said: “Oh Lauren huge congrats x”

Limerick woman Louise Cooney, who recently announced her pregnancy, also congratulated Arthurs and her husband: “Awww Lauren huge huge congrats to you and John.”

Lauren Arthurs and her husband have welcomed a baby girl. Picture: @laurenarthurs_

Arthurs announced her pregnancy in March by posting a video to Instagram while she and her husband John were on holiday in the Caribbean.

The short clip showed her walking along the beach in a long green skirt with her baby bump exposed. She was then joined by her husband, who she has been with for over 15 years.

The childhood sweethearts tied the knot in November 2021 in an elegant celebration at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin. They recently made the move from Dublin to their native Cork.