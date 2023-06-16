Six things to do with the kids in Cork this weekend — plus an indoor activity for a rainy day

Fastnet Maritime and Folk Festival

Friday, June 16 to Tuesday, June 20, Ballydehob

The 10th annual Fastnet Maritime and Folk Festival kicks off this weekend in the picturesque village of Ballydehob in West Cork. With events taking place until June 20, there will be lots of music, workshops, craft stalls and more to enjoy over the few days.

On Saturday, there will be a Squeezebox special with Steve Turner, Dick Miles, Keith Kendrick and Sylvia Needham at the old bank building from 2pm with plenty more music sessions throughout the day.

On Sunday, you can head along to the Ballydehob Community Hall car boot sale from 8am to 3pm. If you’re still on the lookout for a unique purchase, there will be craft stalls open from 11am at the back of the bank building.

For the full programme, see fastnetmaritime.com

Noreen Healy and Strudel (Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland AADI) at the Preview Launch of Cork Summer Show 2023. Picture: Jim Rocks Photography

Cork Summer Show

Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, Cork Showgrounds, Curraheen

A 200-year-old tradition, the Cork Summer Show is back this weekend with fun for all the family. The annual event is organised by the Munster Agriculture Society and includes a fun fair, a dog show, a food market, live music, and more.

Under 12s go free and family passes are available for both Saturday and Sunday. The website also has a handy list of 50 free things to do, so everyone can pick out their ‘must-do’ items ahead of time.

Located just outside Cork city, there is also free parking as well as a park and ride, so this is an easy one to get to.

For tickets and more, see corksummershow.com

As the Cork Midsummer Festival gets underway, there are lots of events happening across the city. Picture: Darragh Kane

A Handful of Dreams

Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, Fitzgerald’s Park - free

As part of this year’s Cork Midsummer Festival, a free outdoor show will take place at Fitzgerald’s Park this weekend. The aerial performance is inspired by the poem The Stolen Child by William Butler Yeats and The Celtic Twilight book of fairies, ghosts, and spirits.

From Fidget Feet, this stunning spectacle will combine live Irish traditional music and dance with aerial and circus arts.

Saturday's shows take place at 12pm and 4.30pm while the Sunday shows kick off at 12pm and 2pm.

James Joyce set Ulysses on June 16, a day that's now marked as Bloomsday. Picture: Fran Caffrey/AFP via Getty Images

Bloomsday

Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17

Taking place between Friday and Saturday, Cork Bloomsday will see a host of different events across Cork city, including book readings, roundtable discussions, and music.

This may be one for teenagers or those interested in history and/or literature but with events taking place across Crawford Art Gallery, Nano Nagle Place, University College Cork, and Cork City Library, it may be worth dropping in. There will also be various pop-up events in Waterstones, the City Library, and shop windows.

See eventbrite for more informmation.

The Cork Midsummer parade returns this weekend

Cork Midsummer Parade

Oliver Plunkett Street, Sunday, June 18 3pm – free

The second annual Midsummer parade promises to be “a riot of colour” as Cork Community Art Link puts on yet another extravagant display. From spectacular floats to a street parade and plenty of performances, there is something for everyone in this celebration of the creativity and diversity of Cork communities. Plus — it’s free for all to enjoy.

The parade starts on Oliver Plunkett Street at 3pm, with the grand finale taking place on Grand Parade.

Louise Banton and Artist Anna Fruse at the preview of Muscle: a question of power and Bodywork at Crawford Art Gallery. Picture: Darragh Kane

Muscle at Crawford Art Gallery

If you find yourself in need of a rainy-day activity this weekend, Muscle: a question of power by Anna Fuse at Crawford is an immersive experience that brings visitors on a journey through the gallery’s collection of Canova Casts.

The exhibition, which runs until August, aims to bring visitors up close and personal with these ancient Classical forms.

Crawford Art Gallery is open Saturdays from 10am to 5pm.