Theatre, music, foam fun: 10 highlights to see at Cork Midsummer Festival

Cork Midsummer Festival is under way with dozens of events around the city. Here's just a selection of the highlights on offer 
Theatre, music, foam fun: 10 highlights to see at Cork Midsummer Festival

Cork Midsummer Festival has a range of concerts, dance events, theatre, and more.

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 20:30
Maeve Lee

  • I Fall Down: A Restoration Comedy, Crawford Art Gallery, June 14-18: Actor and writer Gina Moxley and company deliver a performance across the gallery that combines opera, contemporary movement and installations.
  • Ritual, Warehouse @ Marina Market, June 14-17: Award-winning dance innovators Junk Ensemble come together with visual artists Jesse Jones and Aideen Barry for this immersive performance.
  • Happy Days, Cork Opera House, June 14-17: Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls) returns to her hometown to play the half-buried Winnie in Samuel Beckett’s classic.
  • CMF Music Trail Crawford and Co, The Roundy, Fionnbarra, Franciscan Well, Crane Lane, June 17: Taking place across some of Cork’s most iconic pubs, the music trail features a line-up of both well-established artists and new names. (All events are free) 

Cork Midsummer Midsummer Parade by Cork Community Art Link
Cork Midsummer Midsummer Parade by Cork Community Art Link

  • Midsummer Parade, Grand finale on Grand Parade, June 18:  Cork Community Art Link celebrates its 30th year with an extravagant parade down Oliver Plunkett St, filled with fantastic floats and street performances.

The 12 Ensemble Picture: Raphaël Neal 
The 12 Ensemble Picture: Raphaël Neal 

  • Max Richter Recomposed: Vivaldi - The Four Seasons,  Cork Opera House, June 21: Renowned string orchestra 12 Ensemble, led by artistic directors Eloisa-Fleur Thom and Max Ruisi, perform Max Richter’s re-invention of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

Spin Spin Scheherazade - Orla Barry.
Spin Spin Scheherazade - Orla Barry.

  • Spin Spin Scherezade, Crawford Art Gallery, June 22-24: Artist Orla Barry’s new live artwork combines oral history and autofiction. Barry draws on her experience running a pedigree Lleyn sheep flock for a performance that promises to be a funny monologue about the intersection of man and animal.
  • Sun & Sea, Cork City Hall, June 23-25: This award-winning opera performance will take place on its very own indoor beach inside Cork City Hall. The production has already wowed audiences across the globe and has been celebrated for its humorous exploration of our relationship with the planet.
  • Ode To Joy, Crawford Art Gallery, June 24-25: The Cork Deaf Community Choir and artist Amanda Coogan come together for a performance of Beethoven’s classic in Irish Sign Language.

Island of Foam. Photograph by David Levene 
Island of Foam. Photograph by David Levene 

  • Island Of Foam, John Redmond Street, Shandon, June 25: German artist Stephanie Lüning will transform John Redmond Street by Shandon into a mesmerising rainbow with the use of water, biodegradable soap and food colouring. After the colourful mix flows down the street, attendees will be able to jump right in.

* Cork Midsummer Festival runs June 14-25. For details see  www.corkmidsummerfestival.com

Read More

'Lots of fun and lots of sand' for Sun & Sea at Cork Midsummer Festival

More in this section

Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of The Road and No Country for Old Men, dies at 89 Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of The Road and No Country for Old Men, dies at 89
Tom Dunne: 'Wait until you hear Christy,' they said. They were right Tom Dunne: 'Wait until you hear Christy,' they said. They were right
'Beyond devastated': Aslan and President lead tributes to Christy Dignam after death at 63 'Beyond devastated': Aslan and President lead tributes to Christy Dignam after death at 63
<p>Christy Dignam performed with Finbar Furey on The Late Late Show.</p>

Finbar Furey and Ryan Tubridy recall 'very special' Late Late moment with Christy Dignam

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd