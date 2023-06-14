Theatre, music, foam fun: 10 highlights to see at Cork Midsummer Festival

-
Actor and writer Gina Moxley and company deliver a performance across the gallery that combines opera, contemporary movement and installations.
- Award-winning dance innovators Junk Ensemble come together with visual artists Jesse Jones and Aideen Barry for this immersive performance.
- Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls) returns to her hometown to play the half-buried Winnie in Samuel Beckett’s classic.
- Taking place across some of Cork’s most iconic pubs, the music trail features a line-up of both well-established artists and new names. (All events are free)
- Cork Community Art Link celebrates its 30th year with an extravagant parade down Oliver Plunkett St, filled with fantastic floats and street performances.
- Renowned string orchestra 12 Ensemble, led by artistic directors Eloisa-Fleur Thom and Max Ruisi, perform Max Richter’s re-invention of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.
- Artist Orla Barry’s new live artwork combines oral history and autofiction. Barry draws on her experience running a pedigree Lleyn sheep flock for a performance that promises to be a funny monologue about the intersection of man and animal.
- This award-winning opera performance will take place on its very own indoor beach inside Cork City Hall. The production has already wowed audiences across the globe and has been celebrated for its humorous exploration of our relationship with the planet.
- The Cork Deaf Community Choir and artist Amanda Coogan come together for a performance of Beethoven’s classic in Irish Sign Language.
- German artist Stephanie Lüning will transform John Redmond Street by Shandon into a mesmerising rainbow with the use of water, biodegradable soap and food colouring. After the colourful mix flows down the street, attendees will be able to jump right in.
* Cork Midsummer Festival runs June 14-25. For details see www.corkmidsummerfestival.com