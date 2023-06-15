A Cork stylist and a fashion blogger have joined forces for a glamorous charity event

Cork stylist Stephen Hennessy and fashion blogger Eimear Hallahan have joined forces to create a fun-filled event that is all about feeling good inside and out — and it's all for an important cause.

La Vie en Rose kicks off on Saturday in the Pav with guest speakers, a Drag performance, and a couple of surprises.

The glamourous afternoon is all about raising funds and awareness for Breast Cancer Ireland, which is a charity close to the hosts’ hearts.

“We want it to be an afternoon of fun and positivity," says well-known hairdresser and La Vie en Rose organiser, Stephen Hennessy. "We want it to be uplifting and positive."

The idea for the event came to the pair after Hennessy’s sister, Debbie was diagnosed with breast cancer. The 44-year-old mother of three received her diagnosis four months ago.

“Then shortly after, Eimear’s mum was diagnosed with breast cancer also so that’s why we chose to do it for Breast Cancer Ireland," explains Stephen.

“When you have someone going through that, you feel a little bit hopeless [and] that there’s not a whole lot you can do so I guess this has given us something where at least we feel like we are doing something good to give back and to raise awareness and to raise funds.”

The afternoon will include guest speakers such as Niamh Connolly from Transform CBT who will give a talk on mindset and provide helpful tools as well as fashion and beauty blogger Fiona Morgan Coleman who has previously battled breast cancer and is “a force to be reckoned with”, according to Stephen.

As per the event’s name, the theme is simply pink, and it is all about feeling good inside and out. The aim is to have people leaving “dancing” and feeling uplifted. Along with goodie bags with fashion and beauty treats, there will be a raffle with prizes from local businesses.

“Cork businesses and companies big and small have just been beyond generous in donations — from hotel stays to restaurant vouchers to beauty clinics and laser clinics and everything in between," says Stephen.

The event will also have a fashion slot with co-host Eimear and will finish “on a high” with a performance from two Drag queens that promises plenty of audience interaction, including a lip sync battle.

“We want to end on a high and what better way to do it than a Drag performance and getting everyone up on their feet.”

La Vie en Rose begins at 4pm on Sat, June 17 at the Pav. Doors open 3.30pm.