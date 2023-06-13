Charlie Bird 'at a crossroads' as his health and movement deteriorate

'I want to be very honest with everyone who is supporting me,' the former RTÉ journalist said
Charlie Bird 'at a crossroads' as his health and movement deteriorate

Charlie Bird recently led a special Hand of Friendship Walk for Samaritans. Picture: Fergal Phillips Photography

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 09:11
Maeve Lee

As he continues to update his many supporters on his condition, Charlie Bird has said that his health is starting to deteriorate and that he now finds himself “at a crossroads”.

The former RTÉ journalist was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2021 and has been sharing health updates with his followers on Twitter.

In a recent tweet, he revealed his current condition, adding that he believes he is at a crossroads.

“I want to be very honest with everyone who is supporting me,” he wrote on Twitter. “My health is deteriorating and so is my movement. I think I am at a crossroads.” 

However, the 73-year-old said that he will “continue to extend the hand of friendship".

“And I am going to continue to raise awareness for groups that need support,” he added.

Last month, the veteran journalist shared that he can no longer personally respond to the many letters and messages of support that he receives.

“I want to apologise to people who have supported me. I am still getting lovely letters and cards, but with my health situation, I can no longer respond personally,” he explained.

At the time, he also shared that his “crying episodes” in public are getting worse. This, he said, is a symptom of his diagnosis.

It comes after he suffered a couple of falls, one of which saw him end up in Accident and Emergency in St Michael's Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, but thankfully he suffered no broken bones.

Charlie Bird can no longer reply to letters of support and 'crying episodes' worsen

