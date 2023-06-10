How To Get The Menopause & Enjoy It: Anne Gildea on making the menopause funny

“What is it? Why does it happen? Why is it named after men? Why didn’t our mammies warn us about it? Is there anything you can do about it? And why, oh why, is so little known about this inevitable phase of lady-life?”

These are some of the questions comedian Anne Gildea asks in her show, How To Get The Menopause & Enjoy It.

What began as a two-week run in Clontarf expanded, as women flocked to it, told their friends, came back with their menfolk.

The show — funny, warm, inclusive, informative — has hit a sweet spot.

Turns out Anne Gildea is not only making us laugh, but providing a public service.

It was her partner Paul who suggested the title of the show. She was initially unsure. “Ew, menopause, who wants to talk about menopause?” she remembers thinking.

“But it was a real zeitgesity thing, and serendipitous, because that’s when Davina McCall did her documentary.”

Just as, according to Philip Larking, sexual intercourse began in 1963, Irish menopause began in 2021, when a phone-in to Joe Duffy’s Liveline overwhelmed the presenter in its response.

Gildea explains how actually it was Sally Anne Brady, who runs a Facebook group, The Irish Menopause, who initiated the conversation by asking Duffy to feature it.

“So many women phoned in,” says Gildea. “They’d had devastating experiences.”

Speaking on Zoom, Gildea says it made her realise how much she didn’t know about this monumental life-phase which directly impacts 51% of the population, and indirectly everyone else, lasting not just for years, but decades.

Ignorance and disinterest in the menopause has been, until very recently, the norm. Public education, public knowledge and discussion, medical support — almost nothing.

Comedian Anne Gildea: “I didn’t know my body at all, or the breadth of the effects menopause has”

EVERY BIT OF YOUR BODY

Wrapped in traditional Irish euphemism, all we knew about the so-called ‘change’ was that our periods would stop, and we might feel a bit hot.

“I didn’t know my body at all, or the breadth of the effects menopause has,” says Gildea.

“Every bit of your body is impacted — particularly brain, heart and bones. Women get twice the rate of dementia and four times the rate of osteoporosis than men.

One in four Irish women will die of heart disease or stroke as they age. These things are correlated with the fall in oestrogen during menopause. I went into shock when I found [out] this stuff.”

Even the definition is problematic. Medically, she explains, a woman is only in menopause for one day — one day 12 months from the end of her last period.

Before that day, she’s perimenopausal. After that day, she’s post-menopausal. It sounds like that Amy Schumer sketch, Last Fuckable Day, except it’s real, and it affects millions of us.

“Ignorance!” hoots Gildea. “I am on HRT not so much for symptoms as for long-term health. There’s a whole other field of thought where people say it’s natural, just embrace it, but we’re all living longer. I want to hang onto my autonomy.”

She likens menopause to reverse puberty — all the hormones that engulfed us aged 11 or 12 are now withdrawing.

“I love that framing,” she says. “Growing up in Ireland in the 70s and 80s, nothing was said about anything to do with the body. You were walking around with this thing called the body, but the less you had to do with it, the better.”

She remembers how her biology teacher, who was a farmer, compared a diagram of the uterus and fallopian tubes to a heifer’s head.

“In my mind, every time I see a picture of the female reproductive organs, I just think of Mr Gilligan and the heifer’s head,” she says. Yikes.

She was plunged into menopause via chemotherapy for breast cancer, which she wrote about in her 2013 memoir I’ve Got Cancer, What’s Your Excuse?

“It would have been nice to have had more of a handle on it,” she says, of medical menopause.

“I was so low when I finished cancer treatment, yet everything was going great in my life. I understand now it was menopause. Hormonal changes can hugely affect mood. The highest rate of suicide for women in Ireland is 51, which is peak menopause. That is not a coincidence.”

No, but it’s shocking.

Comedian Anne Gildea: "When you’re in stage 3 cancer, you have a different engagement with yourself and the world"

TALKING FRANKLY, STAYING PRIVATE

She speaks about how women are conditioned towards self-blame, conditioned to minimise.

“It’s only recently that women of our generation are talking about it,” she says. “Lots are having issues with GPs — one woman told me how her [male] GP told her it was ‘women’s stuff’.”

But it affects men too. Husbands, boyfriends, dads, sons, uncles, brothers, friends — menopause is everyone’s concern.

“I’ve talked to guys who have said, ‘I think my relationship ended because of menopause’,” she says.

She recounts another conversation where a man expressed great relief when he learned more about it.

“He said, I thought my wife didn’t love me anymore.”

She has also talked to women who don’t want to be categorised as menopausal: “Professional women not wishing to be branded insane. So it’s important for women to know what’s going on, but not to have that stigma.”

Apart from talking frankly about menopause in theatres, Gildea remains quite private.

She has no desire to open up further about her “miserable oul' childhood” in Sligo, where her family relocated from Manchester when she was five, after inheriting a small farm.

“I’m ambivalent about having shared that [personal stuff],” she says. “When you’re in stage 3 cancer, you have a different engagement with yourself and the world. I’d be more circumspect now. Now I’d be more of the diplomat mindset — think twice before saying nothing.”

Plus she hates the idea of being perceived as a moaner. “Everyone is sharing everything on social media,” she says. “It’s more interesting to say nothing! There’s a massive trope of victimisation in lots of what is shared. Yet here we are in the [developed] world, we’ve won life’s lotto, the reality of life for most people in the world is insecurity, war, poverty, hunger, no rights. We live in the palace of existence. I cannot bear interviews with wealthy Americans like Paris Hilton banging on about ‘my trauma’. It just makes me go, ‘Oh FUCK OFF!’ You read about the reality of a refugee’s journey at the whim of all these refugee-wranglers…..”

She does stress that writing about her childhood was therapeutic. “I used to dream about it all the time,” she says. “But when I wrote it all down in the memoir, I never dreamed about it again. That was amazing.”

After university, she went back to Britain, where she gigged on the London comedy circuit. but “nothing of my experience ever really related to the audience.”

Returning to Ireland, she became one of The Nualas comedy trio from 1995 until her recovery from breast cancer in 2018. “I found my comedy voice when I came back to Ireland,” she says.

That she’s currently using her voice to engage us in something as unfunny as menopause is to be applauded — the more we laugh, the more we learn. Three cheers for making menopause funny.