Wedding of the Week: Pals ensure a picture-perfect day for Emma and Brian

Friends added extra sparkle to Kerry couple Emma O’Driscoll and Brian Parker’s big day.

The couple, from Killarney, were wed in a civil ceremony in the Killarney Oaks Hotel by Ann Walsh, Cork, and held their reception in the same venue.

Emma O'Driscoll and Brian Parker. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

One of the groom’s best pals, well-known wedding photographer Trevor O’Donoghue, was behind the camera, assisted by Michael Beckett.

“We were very easy-going as to where we would have our photos taken so we left it all up to Trevor — and he didn’t disappoint, the pictures turned out amazing!” says Emma.

Emma O'Driscoll and Brian Parker. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

The bride’s best friends Sandra Davidson (maid of honour) and Annette Roche (bridesmaid) played key roles, as did Brian’s close friends Eoghan Hanrahan (best man), Colm Foley, Johnny O’Neill and Kenneth Clifford (groomsmen).

Emma’s sister Kayla O’Driscoll was a bridesmaid while her cousin Junior Brosnan was a bridesman.

Emma O'Driscoll and Brian Parker. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

Sandra’s husband, Colin Davidson, was the bride's chauffeur.

"Having as many friends as possible involved in the wedding was so important to us," says Emma.

Emma O'Driscoll and Ann Doona. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

“Our friend Pat Buckley drove the bridal party in his luxury van and our friend Oliver McCarthy brought his unreal vintage blue Beetle car to the Oaks hotel so we could get pictures with it."

Toasting to their future happiness was the bride’s mother Ann Doona, Ann’s partner John Hanrahan, Emma’s grandmother Eileen Doona and Brian’s parents Maureen and Noel Parker and his grandmother Mary Parker.

Emma O'Driscoll. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

The couple describe their wedding as “chill and relaxed”.

“We felt there was no pressure on us at any part of the day and that was all due to the amazing staff in the Killarney Oaks Hotel, especially Tara O’Leary and TJ O’Sullivan, the wedding co-ordinators, who made sure the whole day went smoothly,” says the bride.

Emma O'Driscoll. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

A very welcome guest for the groom was his sister.

“It was great to have my sister Claire there for a period of the day and for her to enjoy the celebration,” he says.

Emma O'Driscoll. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

A memorable part of the day for the bride was the morning of the wedding, adds Emma. “I wanted Brian’s parents to be as involved in the wedding as possible so we decided that the groom's party and bridal party would all get ready in Brian’s folks' house in Aghadoe,” says Emma.

"I honestly think doing this set the tone for the rest of the day. It was so relaxed and easy and fun to just all be together and experience the day as a family.

Brian Parker and his attendants. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

"Another part of the day that I will always treasure was both my mom Ann and Brian’s mom Maureen both helped me into my wedding dress and helped me get ready, it was very special.” That gown was a super-elegant Enzoani number Emma sourced in Diamond Bridal boutique in Cork.

“My hair was done by a friend of mine, Lorraine Moynihan, and Simona Pudzemyte did my make-up. Both women are just amazing at what they do and are both based in Killarney in their salon L&S Hair and Beauty.”

Emma O’Driscoll and Brian Parker. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

The groom and his party were dapper thanks to Alan of Formally yours, Killarney, and the flowers were by Blooms, Killarney.

The couple met “the old-fashioned way”, adds Emma, in Kilarney nightspot Mustang Sally’s in 2011. "And we have been inseparable since,” adds Brian, who popped the question on December 14, 2019.

Emma O'Driscoll and Brian Parker. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

"I was working in Christy’s Irish Store [in Killarney] at the time and after coming home, walked into our sitting room to find our dog, Ruby, wearing a jumper saying. ‘Will you marry him’, a massive bouquet of roses, candles everywhere and Brian on one knee, holding a ring. It was just perfect.”

Emma O'Driscoll and Brian Parker. Pictures: Trevor O'Donoghue Photography

Three years later, singers Cathal Flaherty and Tracey Kerins performed during their December 2022 wedding ceremony.

Tracey was then joined by musician and singer Adrian Healy for the reception.

Brian Parker, left, with his parents, Maureen and Noel Parker, and sister Claire Parker, front, and Emma O'Driscoll, right.

“They kept everyone in high spirits, and our wedding band, Truly Diverse, was incredible,” says Emma.

“To finish the night off, DJ Gavin O’Leary played some of our favourite tunes and made sure no one left the dance floor.” Emma works with EBS Killarney and is currently taking her exams as a qualified financial advisor and Brian is a solicitor with Padraig O’Connell & Co.

Emma O'Driscoll, centre, with her mother Ann Doona, left, and her sister Kayla O’Driscoll, right.

The newlyweds, who live in New Street, Killarney, have still more to look forward to as they will honeymoon in August, in Canada. “We are going to travel to Toronto, so we can’t wait for that,” says Emma.