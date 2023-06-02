Irish Teacher: My students don't agree but I think secondary summer holidays are too long

I’m not big into celebrating adult birthdays. I’m more of a 'glass of wine in my pyjamas' kind of person.

But my summer birthday has been very different since returning to Ireland five years ago.

My July birthday used to sit within my teaching year. In London, colleagues would kindly include a birthday cupcake in their farewell summer party. In Abu Dhabi, we were all so frantic to get out of the broiling heat, sweat moustaches and armpit pools abounding, that no one, not even a birthday girl, got a second glance.

Here, back in my native Cork, I’m finishing up school this week but my birthday isn’t until July 20. How many weeks is that? Seven? In Ireland, my birthday sits smack bang in the middle of my school holidays, not before the start of them.

Yes, I’m going to say it...

I think secondary summer holidays in Ireland are TOO LONG.

In Europe, only France, Cyprus, and Greece give their secondary students more time off. However, and this is a big one for anyone who complains about teacher holidays, despite our longer holidays, an OECD “education at a glance” report in 2017 found that secondary students in Ireland had slightly longer instruction time (918 hours a year) compared to an EU average (892 hours).

I think secondary school should run a month longer to ease the breakneck pace of our school year.

I’d like planning time during the school day. I’d like to take a breath between September and May.

My students don’t agree with me. They need a rest, they say. Fix the system instead, I say. Make school more enjoyable – by lengthening the school year. Run a marathon and not a sprint. Have more free periods during the day at school. Maybe even get to start later in the day.

They roll their eyes at me. “It’ll never happen, Jen. School will never change.”

A few teachers I’ve chatted with admit that, in theory, they agree with me. But then they bring up their need for a break too, echoing their students. It seems everyone is happy to remain in an unhealthy environment of stress and high pressure without supports, so long as they get three months off in the summer.

I often bring up the Finnish system in this column because I admire their commitment to equality in education. The impact of excessively long holidays on poorer communities is a great concern.

When I was a teenager my three months of summer were fantastic. I was sent to Irish college to spruce up my Gaelige. I mostly fell in love and had midnight feasts below the blankets, down the hall from our Bean an Tí.

I was sent on summer camps and to the Royal Cork Yacht Club to learn how to sail. I never did learn how to sail. I can still see the boom swinging towards me in my dreams. But I did fall in love again.

Yes, my summers were blissful. I read books and wrote poems and idled about my park with friends, playing tip the can and yes, kissing games, until darkness rolled in and my lovely dad called me home from beyond the trees.

Many children In Ireland won’t have my summer. I had a mum at home every day. That economic model has disappeared for most. The reason our holidays are so long dates back to our need to facilitate children working on Irish farms.

Nowadays, most teenagers find themselves at home on screens for weeks on end. Technology poses a bigger threat than was imaginable in 1990s Ireland.

I also had educated parents with books on the shelves. Many children won’t read a line of text all summer and their development will face setbacks as a result.

I was safe. Some children are not, and the pressures of a long summer without anywhere to send teenagers every day can cause issues to escalate at home.

There is also interesting research on the impact of long summer holidays on EAL students, children for whom English is a second language.

Immersed in their home language for three months away from peers can cause them to regress significantly. It is during these months that the reading achievement gap widens the most for these students.

The long summer holidays are particularly acute for younger teenagers who can’t work and for parents who can’t afford to organise edifying pursuits.

Yes, arguably it shouldn’t be schools plugging the gaps for these children in summer. But it must be someone and our school system is at least up and running, albeit imperfectly so.