Ask Audrey: We banned Susie from the group for buying a Jacuzzi - you’d swear we were in Glanmire

Hello, it’s Rosealeen in Ballydesmond.

I’ll tell you, bad cess to the old TikTok and the way it can take over your life.

I went as Berna’s plus-one to her niece’s wedding in Mallow during the week, you’d be amazed the number of people who say, “Are you having a crack off the old lesbiani s m, is it?” when they have drink in them.

Anyway, I did a short video of the entire wedding doing the Rock the Boat Dance, posted it up on TikTok with the caption ‘When cousins marry’, and thought nothing more of it.

I woke up next morning next to the groom’s older brother, fully dressed mind you, and wasn’t my phone on fire with all the notifications, including 7 missed calls from South Korea.

The video was liked 1.2 million times in the city of Seoul alone, they had never seen a Rock the Boat dance before and it’s become an overnight national obsession.

They’ve named a cruise liner after me and there is even talk of my own primetime chat show, called When Cousins Marry, take that Paddy Kielty with your fecking Late Late.

I have to say, I’m tempted to move to the bright lights of Seoul when you consider that the alternative is Thursday night bingo in Meelin. What do you think I should do?

— Rosealeen, Ballydesmond.

My cousin is an expert on Korea, I rang her there and said, would you advise someone from Ballydesmond to go and live in South Korea. She said, no, try North Korea, it would be less of a culture shock.

It’s getting runny on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who Got New Boobs for the Cork City Marathon.

Fifi_10k said the marathon is a fantastic way to show off your toned legs and sailing tan vibe, but do they really have to go through so many working-class areas?

Oonagh_SpeltWithAnOThankYou said 'preach to that bee-atches, this total wan is waiting for me on the Tramore Road every year so she can shout “Your husband is a two-time tax defaulter gurrrl”, so much for coming out and showing your support for fellow women who spent five grand so we could look like this'.

Susie_5GrandJacuzzi said her Tantric Life Coach dreamt it would be very good for Suzie’s aura if she ran a High Net Worth Marathon, where we run a loop down the Douglas Road and back up the Blackrock Road until we hit the old 26 miles.

We banned Susie from the group for buying a Jacuzzi, you’d swear we were in Glanmire, but there is something in the old High Net Worth Marathon alright, don’t you think.

So we had an EGM of the Stunners in Chi-Chi there (we bought our own café!!) and decided that you should talk to the powers that be and make it happen.

Take it away there Audrey, please.

— Jenni, Douglas Road

I rang City Hall there and said, when can get have a Posh Marathon? Your man said, after the Event Centre is built. I said, does that mean ‘never’? He said, totes.

So like the old man is gone to Montenegro with his latest girlfriend, she’s nearly seven feet tall.

I was in his Bond villain mansion last night, binge-watching the whole of Succession season 4, when a thought just popped into my mind like, woah!!

Why don’t I show the old man that I have the cojones to take the reins in his business empire by charging people a fortune to take guided tours of his mansion.

So like next morning, I’m up and running with Cork’s Answer to Succession Experience, 35 euro for the tour, with a free bottle of Kombucha, I have a stash out the back after my latest wellness venture went tits up.

It was quiet at first because I only told people in Ballintemple and they have all been in our gaff and every last one of them hates Kombucha.

But then a mini-bus of Yanks arrived off a cruise boat that was in Cobh and they like couldn’t believe there was so much wealth in Ireland, they were expecting mud-huts and a bit disappointed they didn’t find any as far as I can see.

So the word is out and my tours are booked solid for a month.

The only problem is the makers of Succession were on to say stop using our name, so what should I call the tour instead?

— Ed, Ballintemple.

I ran a poll among my friends and the clear winner is The It Sure Beats Staying In Cobh Tour. Happy to help!

C’mere, the old doll is mad about Succession and she made me do this tour of some awful-looking mansion in Ballintemple, it’s called Cork’s Answer to Succession Experience.

The gomie running it was unbearable but he gave me this thing called Kombucha and it’s after making me fierce frisky, the old doll is giving me a wide berth.

I looked it up there online and it seems like it’s mainly sold by hippies in Farmers Market and I’m not able for them.

Do you have a good connection for the old Kombucha, I’ll take a langerload?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

I rang my cousin in Schull and said do you know anyone making Kombucha. She said, I don’t know anyone who isn’t making Kombucha – it’s West Cork Audrey , come on!