Ask Audrey: We banned Susie from the group for buying a Jacuzzi - you’d swear we were in Glanmire

It’s getting runny on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who Got New Boobs for the Cork City Marathon.
Fifi_10k said the marathon is a fantastic way to show off your toned legs and sailing tan vibe, but do they really have to go through so many working-class areas?
Oonagh_SpeltWithAnOThankYou said 'preach to that bee-atches, this total wan is waiting for me on the Tramore Road every year so she can shout “Your husband is a two-time tax defaulter gurrrl”, so much for coming out and showing your support for fellow women who spent five grand so we could look like this'.
Susie_5GrandJacuzzi said her Tantric Life Coach dreamt it would be very good for Suzie’s aura if she ran a High Net Worth Marathon, where we run a loop down the Douglas Road and back up the Blackrock Road until we hit the old 26 miles.
We banned Susie from the group for buying a Jacuzzi, you’d swear we were in Glanmire, but there is something in the old High Net Worth Marathon alright, don’t you think.
So we had an EGM of the Stunners in Chi-Chi there (we bought our own café!!) and decided that you should talk to the powers that be and make it happen.
Take it away there Audrey, please.
So like the old man is gone to Montenegro with his latest girlfriend, she’s nearly seven feet tall.
I was in his Bond villain mansion last night, binge-watching the whole of Succession season 4, when a thought just popped into my mind like, woah!!
Why don’t I show the old man that I have the cojones to take the reins in his business empire by charging people a fortune to take guided tours of his mansion.
So like next morning, I’m up and running with Cork’s Answer to Succession Experience, 35 euro for the tour, with a free bottle of Kombucha, I have a stash out the back after my latest wellness venture went tits up.
It was quiet at first because I only told people in Ballintemple and they have all been in our gaff and every last one of them hates Kombucha.
But then a mini-bus of Yanks arrived off a cruise boat that was in Cobh and they like couldn’t believe there was so much wealth in Ireland, they were expecting mud-huts and a bit disappointed they didn’t find any as far as I can see.
So the word is out and my tours are booked solid for a month.
The only problem is the makers of Succession were on to say stop using our name, so what should I call the tour instead?
C’mere, the old doll is mad about Succession and she made me do this tour of some awful-looking mansion in Ballintemple, it’s called Cork’s Answer to Succession Experience.
The gomie running it was unbearable but he gave me this thing called Kombucha and it’s after making me fierce frisky, the old doll is giving me a wide berth.
I looked it up there online and it seems like it’s mainly sold by hippies in Farmers Market and I’m not able for them.
Do you have a good connection for the old Kombucha, I’ll take a langerload?