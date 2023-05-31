Al Pacino to become a father again at the age of 83

Al Pacino, who is due to welcome his fouth child. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 09:02
Maeve Lee

Legendary American actor Al Pacino is to become a father once again, at the age of 83.

According to US magazine People, The Godfather actor is expecting a child with his partner, Noor Alfallah, who is 29.

Pacino currently has three adult children. He shares his eldest daughter (33) with his former partner Jan Tarrant. He also has twins (22) with his ex, actor Beverly D'Angelo.

There had been speculation about a relationship between Pacino and Alfallah since April 2022 when they were spotted at a dinner together.

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in The Irishman. De Niro welcomed his seventh child  earlier this month at the age of 79
TMZ had first reported that the pair were expecting but according to People, the news has now been confirmed by one of Pacino’s representatives.

According to Hollywood Life, Noor has worked in the entertainment industry and was a producer on the 2019 short film La Petite Mort.

Earlier this month, Pacino's Heat co-star Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

'I just had a baby': Robert De Niro reveals he has welcomed his seventh child

