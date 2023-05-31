Bernard O'Shea: Why your dishwasher’s eco-cycle might be the life coach you need

The Slow Life Movement is a global shift towards a simpler, mindful existence.

Amidst life's rapid pace, this movement offers a profound reminder: savour time, embrace simplicity, seek depth over breadth and always use the eco mode on your dishwasher.

Rebelling against our fast-paced, technology-driven era emphasises reconnection to nature, community, and self.

Amid the 21st-century rush, the Slow Life Movement offers a radical yet vital challenge: to slow down, be present, and truly live.

I envisioned people living at a snail's pace, dressed in linen togas, slowly stirring a pot of stew over an open fire.

As opposed to a forgetful father in a sweat-induced panic being late for a pick-up again (yep, I'm that guy)? It sounded like an invitation to a monk-like existence, with a vow of silence and a daily lentil soup diet.

In reality, it's not as dramatic (or terrifying, for that matter) either.

As it turns out, the 'slow life' trend is about embracing a more measured, mindful pace of life.

It's about trading multitasking for mono-tasking, prioritising quality over quantity, and choosing meaningful connections over mindless scrolling.

It's easy for me to eulogise about the "mindless scrolling" on paper as I only lasted three weeks without my smartphone.

It is a real 'no' to the 24/7, always-on culture that leaves us feeling like hamsters on a wheel, running ever faster but never actually getting anywhere.

You might be wondering why such a seemingly outlandish trend is gaining traction.

It's as if people are yearning for the days when a tweet was a sound bird made, and the cloud was a fluffy thing in the sky rather than a storage system for our digital lives.

In an era when we're bombarded with information and expected to be perpetually available (God forbid if you don't reply to an e-mail instantly), we are screaming "Enough".

A SLOWER PACE

This trend has its roots in the Slow Food movement of the 1980s, which was a response to the proliferation of fast food.

Since then, it has spread to encompass almost every aspect of life, from travel (slow tourism) to fashion (slow fashion), highlighting a shift towards sustainability, mindfulness, and a more relaxed pace.

It also draws inspiration from age-old philosophies.

Stoicism and Epicureanism from ancient Greece champion balance, simplicity, and quality relationships.

From the cradle of Western thought, a quiet personal slow hero emerged from an unlikely place: the eco cycle of the humble dishwasher.

This kitchen stalwart, which saves water and electricity while going about its suds-filled business, has a lesson to teach us all.

It whispers, "Take it slow, save the world, and no one will even notice you took an extra three hours."

The eco cycle's magic is a bit like the tortoise running a marathon.

It's slow and steady but equally effective.

The dishes emerge from their warm, steamy cocoon just as sparkling as they would with a standard cycle but with a green cape of environmental friendliness.

It got me thinking, if my dishwasher can afford to slow down and still be effective, why can't I?

With that in mind, I embarked on domestic experiments in "slow living".

RUNNING THE ECO CYCLE

I began my day by pretending my coffee was a fine wine, sniffing, swirling, and savouring it - standing at the kitchen window pretending I was in a TV advert gazing out into the garden and looking at our cat go ballistic over a bee.

I focused on being in the moment during conversations, not letting my mind wander to my following witty retort.

And in my nod to the slow food movement, I chewed my meals like a discerning food critic, experiencing every texture and flavour and, in the process, drastically cutting down my indigestion.

Each change was like running my eco cycle — less stress, less rushing, more mindfulness.

And the funny thing? The world didn't notice I was moving a little slower.

In our race against the clock, the eco cycle is a refreshing reminder that slow and steady can win the race, and with fewer resources.

Inspired by its watery wisdom, we can all embrace the 'slow life,' enjoying a more mindful, meaningful existence and coming out shiny and spotless, ready to face a new day.

Just as long as I get at least 24 hours to empty it.