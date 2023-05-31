Bernard O'Shea: Why your dishwasher’s eco-cycle might be the life coach you need

Savour time, embrace simplicity, seek depth over breadth and always use the eco mode on your dishwasher.
If my dishwasher can afford to slow down and still be effective, why can't I?

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 13:10
Bernard O'Shea

The Slow Life Movement is a global shift towards a simpler, mindful existence. 

Amidst life's rapid pace, this movement offers a profound reminder: savour time, embrace simplicity, seek depth over breadth and always use the eco mode on your dishwasher. 

Rebelling against our fast-paced, technology-driven era emphasises reconnection to nature, community, and self.

Amid the 21st-century rush, the Slow Life Movement offers a radical yet vital challenge: to slow down, be present, and truly live. 

I envisioned people living at a snail's pace, dressed in linen togas, slowly stirring a pot of stew over an open fire. 

As opposed to a forgetful father in a sweat-induced panic being late for a pick-up again (yep, I'm that guy)? It sounded like an invitation to a monk-like existence, with a vow of silence and a daily lentil soup diet. 

In reality, it's not as dramatic (or terrifying, for that matter) either.

As it turns out, the 'slow life' trend is about embracing a more measured, mindful pace of life. 

It's about trading multitasking for mono-tasking, prioritising quality over quantity, and choosing meaningful connections over mindless scrolling. 

It's easy for me to eulogise about the "mindless scrolling" on paper as I only lasted three weeks without my smartphone. 

It is a real 'no' to the 24/7, always-on culture that leaves us feeling like hamsters on a wheel, running ever faster but never actually getting anywhere.

You might be wondering why such a seemingly outlandish trend is gaining traction. 

It's as if people are yearning for the days when a tweet was a sound bird made, and the cloud was a fluffy thing in the sky rather than a storage system for our digital lives. 

In an era when we're bombarded with information and expected to be perpetually available (God forbid if you don't reply to an e-mail instantly), we are screaming "Enough".

A SLOWER PACE

This trend has its roots in the Slow Food movement of the 1980s, which was a response to the proliferation of fast food. 

Since then, it has spread to encompass almost every aspect of life, from travel (slow tourism) to fashion (slow fashion), highlighting a shift towards sustainability, mindfulness, and a more relaxed pace. 

It also draws inspiration from age-old philosophies. 

Stoicism and Epicureanism from ancient Greece champion balance, simplicity, and quality relationships. 

From the cradle of Western thought, a quiet personal slow hero emerged from an unlikely place: the eco cycle of the humble dishwasher.

This kitchen stalwart, which saves water and electricity while going about its suds-filled business, has a lesson to teach us all. 

It whispers, "Take it slow, save the world, and no one will even notice you took an extra three hours."

The eco cycle's magic is a bit like the tortoise running a marathon. 

It's slow and steady but equally effective. 

The dishes emerge from their warm, steamy cocoon just as sparkling as they would with a standard cycle but with a green cape of environmental friendliness. 

It got me thinking, if my dishwasher can afford to slow down and still be effective, why can't I?

With that in mind, I embarked on domestic experiments in "slow living". 

RUNNING THE ECO CYCLE

I began my day by pretending my coffee was a fine wine, sniffing, swirling, and savouring it - standing at the kitchen window pretending I was in a TV advert gazing out into the garden and looking at our cat go ballistic over a bee.

I focused on being in the moment during conversations, not letting my mind wander to my following witty retort. 

And in my nod to the slow food movement, I chewed my meals like a discerning food critic, experiencing every texture and flavour and, in the process, drastically cutting down my indigestion.

Each change was like running my eco cycle — less stress, less rushing, more mindfulness. 

And the funny thing? The world didn't notice I was moving a little slower.

In our race against the clock, the eco cycle is a refreshing reminder that slow and steady can win the race, and with fewer resources. 

Inspired by its watery wisdom, we can all embrace the 'slow life,' enjoying a more mindful, meaningful existence and coming out shiny and spotless, ready to face a new day. 

Just as long as I get at least 24 hours to empty it.

