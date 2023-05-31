Phillip Schofield at centre of This Morning affair furore: a timeline of events

Phillip Schofield’s fall from grace has been swift. The veteran TV star, who has admitted to an affair with a much younger male colleague while still married to his wife, has lost his high-profile job on This Morning, his lucrative contract with ITV and his talent representation.
Here is a timeline of how events unfolded:
Schofield comes out as gay after nearly 27 years of marriage to wife Stephanie, in an emotional on-air chat with co-host and long-time friend Holly Willoughby. The pair embrace on the sofa.
The co-hosts face criticism over claims they skipped the queue for the British Queen’s lying in state while attending as members of the media to film a segment for This Morning.
on trial for child sex offences. While Schofield is back in the studio, Willoughby is absent, saying she has shingles.The first hint something might be wrong comes in the first show after the Easter break. They should have both been on the sofa after Schofield took leave while his brother Timothy was
The Sun reports the pair are “barely speaking.”
Schofield calls Holly “his rock” and says they are “the best of friends.”
a united front on This Morning and make no reference to stories in the press about their relationship.The pair put on
Schofield presents what will turn out to be his last episode of This Morning.
steps down from This Morning with immediate effect. ITV says he will continue to present “peak time shows”, including The British Soap Awards and a new prime time series. Willoughby releases a statement saying the sofa “won’t feel the same without him”.Schofield
Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond will host the show on Monday May 22, as Willoughby takes early half-term leave. It is announced she will return to hosting duties on June 5.It is announced that
hail Schofield as “one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had”.O’Leary and Hammond host the show and
admits to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a much younger male colleague and resigns from ITV. He confirms that the relationship began while he was still with his wife and says he will not be hosting the British Soap Awards, his last public commitment. He apologises for lying about the relationship. He is dropped by his talent agency YMU.Schofield
Willoughby accuses Schofield of lying to her about the affair, saying his admission is “very hurtful”. ITV says the broadcaster was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020.
Former This Morning resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh says the show is “toxic”, adding he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing. ITV responds by saying an external and independent advisor was appointed to carry out a review after the complaint, which found “no evidence of bullying or discrimination.”
denying “toxicity” at This Morning and says “it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice”. Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes alleges there was a “total cover-up” at ITV over the affair and, in an interview on GB News, says Willoughby should follow Schofield “out the door.”Schofield releases a statement