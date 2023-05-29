Phillip Schofield denies claims of ‘toxicity’ at This Morning

Schofield resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning
Phillip Schofield denies claims of ‘toxicity’ at This Morning

Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 09:47
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Phillip Schofield has said there is “no toxicity” at This Morning and “it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice”.

The veteran presenter, 61, resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

It came after weeks of speculation over a feud with former co-host Holly Willoughby.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

Former This Morning resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh has hit out at the show’s “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

In a statement on his Instagram story posted shortly before This Morning goes on air with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond hosting, Schofield said: “Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this.

“I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people.

“In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity.

“You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like.

“But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it is a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people.”

Read More

How Phillip Schofield went from children’s TV star to ousted This Morning host

More in this section

RTÉ's Sarah McInerney shares experience of falling victim to text scam RTÉ's Sarah McInerney shares experience of falling victim to text scam
95th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet Paul Mescal’s mother Dearbhla marks retirement from An Garda Síochána after over 30 years
Rust incident Alec Baldwin did not want to be a ‘public person’ anymore after Rust incident
ThisMorningPlace: UK
<p>Ronan Keating and Storm Keating. Picture: PA</p>

Father-of-five Ronan Keating opens up about getting a vasectomy

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd