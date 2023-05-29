Father-of-five Ronan Keating opens up about getting a vasectomy

The singer shared the decision while appearing on the BBC’s Chris and Rosie Ramsey’s show alongside his wife, Storm
Father-of-five Ronan Keating opens up about getting a vasectomy

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating. Picture: PA

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 09:08
Maeve Lee

Boyzone star and father-of-five Ronan Keating has revealed that he will be getting a vasectomy in the coming weeks.

The singer shared the decision while appearing on the BBC’s Chris and Rosie Ramsey’s show alongside his wife, Storm over the weekend.

Ronan Keating has three children with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly — Jack, Missy and Ali — and two children with his second wife, Australian designer Storm. The pair’s youngest child, Coco is two years old while Cooper is five.

Speaking to hosts Chris and Rosie Ramsey, Storm said she would have more children if she could. “I'd have a football team. I'd keep going,” she said.

"She says that but then she says 'right it's that time,’” said Ronan.

The Dubliner then revealed that he has a date “locked in” for “the snip”. “It's happening. It's in the diary,” he said.

"I've postponed it once. I went to the first consultation. So, I got that part done and this was difficult. My brother got it done and he's told me all sorts of stories."

He added that when he went to the consultation, his doctor informed him that he would have to be asleep for the procedure because he was "too anxious".

“The date is set in two weeks' time and I'm going to get knocked out. I'm going to do it," he said.

Ronan and Storm married in 2015 after meeting on the Australian X-Factor following his split from his first wife, Yvonne.

In March, Ronan’s eldest son Jack welcomed a baby girl of his own, making the former Boyzone member a grandad.

23-year-old Jack, who made an appearance on Love Island last summer, shared the news by posting a black and white picture of him cradling his baby girl.

Under the post, Ronan Keating called his grandchild a “little cutie” while Jack’s mother, Yvonne Connolly wrote: “I miss her so much already” with a series of heart emojis.

Read More

Love Island: 'You know Ronan Keating? That’s the old man' — Jack Keating's famous family 

More in this section

95th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet Paul Mescal’s mother Dearbhla marks retirement from An Garda Síochána after over 30 years
Rust incident Alec Baldwin did not want to be a ‘public person’ anymore after Rust incident
TG4 is looking for new weather and continuity presenters - an mbeidh tú an chéad cheann eile? TG4 is looking for new weather and continuity presenters - an mbeidh tú an chéad cheann eile?
Person: Ronan KeatingPerson: Storm KeatingPerson: Jack KeatingPerson: Yvonne Connolly
Father-of-five Ronan Keating opens up about getting a vasectomy

RTÉ's Sarah McInerney shares experience of falling victim to text scam

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd