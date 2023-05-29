Father-of-five Ronan Keating opens up about getting a vasectomy

Boyzone star and father-of-five Ronan Keating has revealed that he will be getting a vasectomy in the coming weeks.

The singer shared the decision while appearing on the BBC’s Chris and Rosie Ramsey’s show alongside his wife, Storm over the weekend.

Ronan Keating has three children with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly — Jack, Missy and Ali — and two children with his second wife, Australian designer Storm. The pair’s youngest child, Coco is two years old while Cooper is five.

Speaking to hosts Chris and Rosie Ramsey, Storm said she would have more children if she could. “I'd have a football team. I'd keep going,” she said.

"She says that but then she says 'right it's that time,’” said Ronan.

The Dubliner then revealed that he has a date “locked in” for “the snip”. “It's happening. It's in the diary,” he said.

"I've postponed it once. I went to the first consultation. So, I got that part done and this was difficult. My brother got it done and he's told me all sorts of stories."

He added that when he went to the consultation, his doctor informed him that he would have to be asleep for the procedure because he was "too anxious".

“The date is set in two weeks' time and I'm going to get knocked out. I'm going to do it," he said.

Ronan and Storm married in 2015 after meeting on the Australian X-Factor following his split from his first wife, Yvonne.

In March, Ronan’s eldest son Jack welcomed a baby girl of his own, making the former Boyzone member a grandad.

23-year-old Jack, who made an appearance on Love Island last summer, shared the news by posting a black and white picture of him cradling his baby girl.

Under the post, Ronan Keating called his grandchild a “little cutie” while Jack’s mother, Yvonne Connolly wrote: “I miss her so much already” with a series of heart emojis.