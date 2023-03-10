Ronan Keating becomes a grandad as son Jack appears to welcome his first child

Ronan Keating called his newborn grandchild a “little cutie”
Ronan Keating becomes a grandad as son Jack appears to welcome his first child

Jack Keating appeared on Love Island in 2022.

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 07:14
Maeve Lee

Ronan Keating’s son Jack appears to have announced the birth of his first child, meaning the former Boyzone member is now a grandad.

23-year-old Jack, who made an appearance on Love Island last summer, shared the news with his Instagram followers on Thursday night.

Alongside a sweet black and white image of him cradling his baby girl, Jack wrote: “Welcome to the world,” and called his newborn daughter his “little princess”, using a princess emoji.

Under the post, Ronan Keating called his grandchild a “little cutie” while Jack’s mother, Yvonne Connolly wrote: “I miss her so much already” with a series of heart emojis.

Jack Keating shared the news on Instagram. Picture: @jackkjeating11/Instagram
Jack Keating shared the news on Instagram. Picture: @jackkjeating11/Instagram

Dublin native Jack entered the Casa Amor Villa during Love Island in the summer of 2022. He is the eldest child of Ronan Keating and his first wife, Yvonne Connolly.

But Ronan Keating is not the first band member to become a grandad. Last year, fellow Boyzone star Mikey Graham announced the birth of his first grandchild after his eldest daughter welcomed a baby girl.

Graham’s daughter Hannah have birth to a baby girl in early February 2022 and at that time, he described life as a grandad as “wonderful”.

Read More

Love Island: 'You know Ronan Keating? That’s the old man' — Jack Keating's famous family 

More in this section

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan tricks parents with AI in hilarious news segment CNN's Donie O'Sullivan tricks parents with AI in hilarious news segment
EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 - Arrivals - London Barry Keoghan criticises BA for losing luggage on flight to LA for the Oscars
'Paul, we're coming!' Mescal clan and Cailín Ciúin stars en-route to LA for Oscars  'Paul, we're coming!' Mescal clan and Cailín Ciúin stars en-route to LA for Oscars 
Love IslandPerson: Jack KeatingPerson: Ronan Keating
Mystic Meg

'We have lost an icon': Astrologer Mystic Meg dies aged 80

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd