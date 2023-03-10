Ronan Keating becomes a grandad as son Jack appears to welcome his first child

Ronan Keating’s son Jack appears to have announced the birth of his first child, meaning the former Boyzone member is now a grandad.
23-year-old Jack, who made an appearance onlast summer, shared the news with his Instagram followers on Thursday night.
Alongside a sweet black and white image of him cradling his baby girl, Jack wrote: “Welcome to the world,” and called his newborn daughter his “little princess”, using a princess emoji.
Under the post, Ronan Keating called his grandchild a “little cutie” while Jack’s mother, Yvonne Connolly wrote: “I miss her so much already” with a series of heart emojis.
Dublin native Jack entered the Casa Amor Villa duringin the summer of 2022. He is the eldest child of Ronan Keating and his first wife, Yvonne Connolly.
But Ronan Keating is not the first band member to become a grandad. Last year, fellow Boyzone star Mikey Graham announced the birth of his first grandchild after his eldest daughter welcomed a baby girl.
Graham’s daughter Hannah have birth to a baby girl in early February 2022 and at that time, he described life as a grandad as “wonderful”.