Paul Mescal’s mother Dearbhla marks retirement from An Garda Síochána after over 30 years

Paul Mescal’s mother Dearbhla has announced that she is retiring from An Garda Síochána after more than 30 years.

In a post to Instagram, the mother-of-three said now it is her time “for healing, for adventures, for living”.

Having joined when she was 20, the 54-year-old said it has been an honour to serve and to have worked with members of An Garda Síochána.

She shared a number of pictures to her Instagram account to mark the occasion, including from her graduation day.

“I think to be of service was the joy of my working life,” she said. “I am all too aware that there is very little thanks for the work done by members on each shift they put in. I hope they know the job they do, matters. It matters to their colleagues and the communities they serve.”

Dearbhla has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a type of bone marrow cancer. The day her son and Normal People actor Paul Mescal was nominated for an Oscar, she got a haircut in preparation for cancer treatment.

Last month, she returned home from hospital after being admitted for her next round of chemotherapy.

Dearbhla Mescal. Picture: @dearblam/Instagram

Upon her retirement, she said it truly is her time.

“This moment in my life reminds me of a section of Walk Slowly by the poet Danna Faulds …. ‘and I remember again that life isn’t a relay race; that we will all cross the finish line; that waking up to life is what we were born for," she continued.

“'As many times as I forget, catch myself charging forward without even knowing where I’m going, that many times I can make the choice to stop, to breathe, and be, and walk slowly into the mystery’.

“Life…I am ready.”