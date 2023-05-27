Wedding of the Week: Elvis classic hits all the right notes for Tracey and Richie

An Elvis classic and trad tunes set toes tapping at the nuptials of Tracey Breen and Richie Phelan.

It was important to the Limerick-based couple that music play a key role in the celebration when they tied the knot, in St Brendan’s Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott, Co Kerry, says Tracey, who is from Ballymacelligott.

“My friend, Ellen O'Donnell, sang a beautiful version of ‘Can't Help Falling in Love' in the church which added a lovely personal touch,” adds the bride.

“The traditional Irish music group Arundó performed and were fantastic and made it all feel very Irish and unique.”

Tracey Breen and Richard Phelan. Pictures: www.kerryweddingphotographer.ie

Tracey and Richie, from Tullogher, Kilkenny, were married on May 5, by Fr Gearóid Walsh and held their reception in the Ballygarry Estate and Spa Hotel, Tralee.

Martin Cleary, wedding photographer, of kerryweddingphotographer.ie, was behind the camera and Dan Devane was the videographer.

Raising a toast to the newlyweds’ future happiness included the bride’s parents, Eileen and Jimmy Breen, and the groom’s mother and father, Kathleen and Philly Phelan.

Tracey Breen with her dad Jimmy Breen and her bridesmaids, flowergirls and pageboys. Pictures: www.kerryweddingphotographer.ie

Tracey's sister Maria Hickey was by her side as her maid of honour while her cousin Sinéad Regan and friend Christine Clifford were her bridesmaids.

Richie's friend John O'Neill lent his support as his best man while his brother Donal Phelan and friend Eoin Casey were his groomsmen.

The groom’s nieces Sadhbh and Jane Phelan were the flowergirls while the bride’s nephews Oisín, Cillian and Darragh Hickey with their four-month-old brother Rían Hickey and Richie's nephew Eddie Phelan were the pageboys.

Tracey Breen. Pictures: www.kerryweddingphotographer.ie

“Having our nieces and nephews being involved made the day so special for us,” says Tracey.

The couple’s paths crossed as college students in Cork.

“We met way back in 2009 in Havana Browns nightclub,” says the bride. They got engaged over a decade later, on Christmas Day 2020.

“We were marooned in Limerick due to Covid so it seemed like as good a time as any!” says Tracey.

Tracey Breen. Pictures: www.kerryweddingphotographer.ie

The bride and groom say they wanted to have “a very Kerry feel” to their big day — complete with traditional music in the church and the venue.

“We were keen to give people a real Kerry welcome as for most it was their first wedding down in the Kingdom!” says Tracey.

“We got really lucky with the weather as the sun shone out and it looked spectacular.”

“We are grateful to all our friends and family for taking time out of their busy schedules to be there.”

Tracey Breen and Richard Phelan with their wedding party. Pictures: www.kerryweddingphotographer.ie

The bride sourced her dress in The Wedding Boutique in Oranmore in Galway.

“The gorgeous Nataliya there was brilliant and was so helpful throughout,” says Tracey.

“My makeup was by Annette O’Brien and my hair was by Tricia O’Sullivan. Both ladies were amazing!”

The groom and his party cut a dapper dash thanks to Detail Kilkenny. “Liam was a great help all through the fittings,” says Tracey.

Tracey Breen and Richard Phelan. Pictures: www.kerryweddingphotographer.ie

Tie the knot, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, created the floral arrangements.

The newlyweds enjoyed a week’s minimoon in Kerry.

“We relaxed in Parknasilla and the Europe Hotel & Resort, and we plan on travelling to South Africa on honeymoon in October/November,” says Tracey.

Tracey is a medical scientist at University Hospital, Limerick, and Richie works at Regeneron.