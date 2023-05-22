Westlife's Mark Feehily to miss part of Wild Dreams tour as he undergoes surgery

Westlife’s Mark Feehily has announced that he will miss five of the band’s upcoming shows as he undergoes surgery.

Westlife are set to continue their Wild Dream tour this summer, stopping off in different locations across Europe and beyond. However, Sligo native Feehily has said that he will not be able to perform alongside his bandmates for their shows throughout the summer.

In a statement, the singer said he will be undergoing surgery this week but assured fans that there is “nothing to worry about”.

“This summer, our Wild Dreams tour continues and we are so blessed for the huge love and support we receive from our fans worldwide,” the statement read. “We have five shows taking place this summer from May-July and it is with deep regret that I will not be able to join Shane, Kian and Nicky on stage for those shows.

“This week I have to undergo a little bit of surgery. There is nothing to worry about I promise, but under doctor’s orders this surgery needs to happen sooner rather than later and will also require some recovery time throughout the summer."

The band finished the Southeast Asian leg of their tour in February and are now preparing for a show in Sweden on May 28. This will be followed by a night in Mexico and two UK shows.

“To all our fans in Denmark, Sweden, Mexico, Cardiff and Henley, I want you to know that I was very excited to see you all and perform but this is something that can’t be avoided and I know that you will all still have the time of your lives at what will be some amazing shows,” Feehily continues.

“I’ll be there with you all in spirit and very much looking forward to getting back on stage with the lads very soon.”

Westlife embarked on their Wild Dreams tour last year which included two nights at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh.