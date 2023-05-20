RTÉ Presenter Emer O'Neill pregnant with third child

RTÉ presenter Emer O'Neill has announced she is expecting her third child.

Sharing the news with her Instagram followers, the former RTÉ Today Show presenter, teacher and activist shared photos of her growing bump captioned; "Baby ONeill #3 coming this September 🥰".

Picture: @emeroneill14 / Instagram

The 37-year-old already has two children, son Ky and daughter Sunny Rae, and has previously opened up about suffering with postnatal depression following the birth of her son.

"It was hard to admit that I needed help," she told The Irish Times.

"I was always very, very embarrassed about it. I would never have told anybody that I suffered with depression because I felt people would look at me differently."

Following the birth of her second child, the presenter said she was prepared for it and "sought out support".