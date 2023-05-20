Andrea Mara: Would you still be friends with your friends, if you met them today?

‘How To Declutter Your Friend List’, read the headline in a magazine I picked up at a recent hair appointment.
I skimmed the feature out of curiosity, though it’s not a new concept. We’ve all seen articles on detoxing friendships that drain us; cutting ties with people who bring us down, decluttering our friend lists, Marie Kondo-style, keeping only the people who bring us joy, or stepping away from historic friendships that have fizzled out.
In my case, I’m fortunate to have been best friends with my pals for 30 years, since I first met them in school.
We don’t always agree (see aforementioned Ryan Tubridy replacement topic) but they’re the people I turn to when things go wrong and the first ones I message when things go right.
Our WhatsApp group kept us sane during lockdown, and our nights out are still the best.
As one of my close friends said when I asked about this topic in our chat group: “You overlook differences of opinion — unless they’re extreme — because you know these people at their core and you know they’re good people. That’s what’s wonderful about long-term friends.”
Or as another friend put it quite simply: “Wouldn’t life be boring if we all thought the same things.”
- Names have been changed to protect friendships.
- Andrea Mara’s book (Bantam Press) is out now.