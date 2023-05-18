Ask Audrey: 'Jesus, but you can’t beat an affair with a married man'

It’s getting Holy on our WhatsApp group Douglas Road Stunners Who Pretend to Be Religious Because it’s Easier than Falling out with Our Mothers.
About two weeks ago, Fifi_Spiritual told us that her sister is a fierce holy Mary, she didn’t have sex before getting married or anything and didn’t she end up sexually incompatible with her husband.
Anyway, that didn’t stop them having four kids and the eldest one is making her confirmation now and the sister is after asking Fifi_Spiritual to sponsor the poor child. (It’s where you stand behind the child in the church and try not to giggle while the priest marries them to Christ.)
Fiona_IownARangeRover said she’s also been asked to sponsor her niece, it’s like a plague or something.
Then I get a message from my priest of a brother asking me to sponsor his Freddy so myself and other stunners have decided to do the right thing – fly over to Milan and spend 4 grand minimum on the sort of clothes that are guaranteed to blow all the other bee-atches in the church away with our under-stated Euro-chic .
I told My Ken, and he wants to go back into counselling because I agreed at the last session that I’d stop spending 5 grand a month on clothes that we can’t afford. Total b uzz wreck er . What will I tell the stunners?
Hello, it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. Jesus, but you can’t beat an affair with a married man.
So it was whoops of joy when Berna found this new app for women looking for new strings sex it’s called The Other Woman.
I don’t mind being The Other Woman, as long as The Actual Woman is one who has to wash his jocks and listen to him banging on about his life being a disappointment.
Anyway, this has led to a nice little arrangement with a hurler from Mallow, the shoulders on him, he calls over to me on Thursday night for a bit of ‘strength and conditioning work’, as he tells his wife.
Well didn’t he walk in last night, lifted me up in the air and said, I’ve left her Rosealeen from Ballydesmond, I’m moving in with you - hang on ‘til I get my gearbag from the car.
I locked the door and closed the curtains, he’s still outside singing Ed Sheeran love songs in the letterbox, oh Jesus, make it stop. What will I do?
So, my man Bryan with a Y and myself are making a southside version of The Young Offenders, where we run into trouble with The Man thanks to our cryptocurrency called TodalCoin, ‘ It’s Todally Guaranteed’, which it wasn’t so we’re looking at 10 years in a white collar prison.
It’s more of a documentary to be honest because we actually have done all those things and I’m terrified that the hot Slovenian chick in Samba drumming will dump me when I’m doing my stretch inside. (10 years reduced to a fortnight because my old man built a portable sauna for the judge.)
So like, how can I persuade her to wait for me?