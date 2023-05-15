Viewers complain part of Siobhán McSweeney's Bafta speech cut from BBC broadcast

There were plenty of talking points for Sunday night’s Bafta TV Awards, including Siobhán McSweeney's hilarious and heartfelt speech. However, BBC viewers have noted that part of the Derry Girls star's speech was cut from the channel’s broadcast.

The Cork actress picked up the Bafta TV award for best female performance in a comedy programme at the award ceremony on Sunday night. The 43-year-old won the Bafta for her role as Sister Michael in the hit Channel 4 show, Derry Girls.

In accepting her award, McSweeney thanked Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee, the show’s cast and crew, as well as her friends and family. The actress also went on to thank the people of Cork and finally, ended with a special thank you to the people of Derry.

However, BBC viewers have noted how the final part of her speech — about Derry — appeared to have been cut from the channel’s broadcast of the Bafta TV awards, and from the BBC iPlayer version.

What actually happened VS what the BBC aired. Tell me again how the BBC is unbiased? Why have they cut that out? @siobhni @scottygb pic.twitter.com/aAz6MeCg6p — Jacob 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhHeyJacob) May 15, 2023

In her original speech, Mc Sweeney started off by saying: “I’ve been warned to not do a political statement or to be really, really boring or sad and stuff so I’m going to start with the funny bit. As my mother lay dying in the Bon Secours hospital in Cork, one of the very last things she said to me was, would I not consider retraining as a teacher.

"If she could see me now getting a Bafta for playing a teacher. Joke’s on you mam."

She thanked writer Lisa McGee, adding “who knew that getting drunk and making each other laugh for decades would pay off”.

“To the people of Cork who supported me, despite the fact I’m not Cillian Murphy. I know that has been very difficult for you,” she added.

Finally, before wrapping up and leaving the stage, she said: “To the people of Derry, thank you for taking me into your hearts and living rooms. I am daily impressed with how you encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders (in) Dublin, Stormont and Westminster. In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, ‘it’s time they started to wise up’.”

According to a clip online from the BBC broadcast of the awards, the speech aired ended with “thank you for taking me into your hearts” before cutting to her final “thank you so much.”

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, a BBC spokesperson said: “As in previous years, due to the nature of the show it is broadcast with a short delay, and while we always aim to keep the core sentiment of acceptance speeches, edits have to be made due to time constraints.”