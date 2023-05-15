Viewers complain part of Siobhán McSweeney's Bafta speech cut from BBC broadcast

In the original version, the Cork actress thanked the people of Derry and noted the "indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders (in) Dublin, Stormont and Westminster"
Viewers complain part of Siobhán McSweeney's Bafta speech cut from BBC broadcast

Lisa McGee and Siobhan McSweeney with the award for Scripted Comedy, for Derry Girls, at the Bafta Television Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London. Picture: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 13:30
Maeve Lee

There were plenty of talking points for Sunday night’s Bafta TV Awards, including Siobhán McSweeney's hilarious and heartfelt speech. However, BBC viewers have noted that part of the Derry Girls star's speech was cut from the channel’s broadcast.

The Cork actress picked up the Bafta TV award for best female performance in a comedy programme at the award ceremony on Sunday night. The 43-year-old won the Bafta for her role as Sister Michael in the hit Channel 4 show, Derry Girls.

In accepting her award, McSweeney thanked Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee, the show’s cast and crew, as well as her friends and family. The actress also went on to thank the people of Cork and finally, ended with a special thank you to the people of Derry.

However, BBC viewers have noted how the final part of her speech — about Derry — appeared to have been cut from the channel’s broadcast of the Bafta TV awards, and from the BBC iPlayer version.

In her original speech, Mc Sweeney started off by saying: “I’ve been warned to not do a political statement or to be really, really boring or sad and stuff so I’m going to start with the funny bit. As my mother lay dying in the Bon Secours hospital in Cork, one of the very last things she said to me was, would I not consider retraining as a teacher. 

"If she could see me now getting a Bafta for playing a teacher. Joke’s on you mam."

She thanked writer Lisa McGee, adding “who knew that getting drunk and making each other laugh for decades would pay off”.

“To the people of Cork who supported me, despite the fact I’m not Cillian Murphy. I know that has been very difficult for you,” she added.

Finally, before wrapping up and leaving the stage, she said: “To the people of Derry, thank you for taking me into your hearts and living rooms. I am daily impressed with how you encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders (in) Dublin, Stormont and Westminster. In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, ‘it’s time they started to wise up’.”

According to a clip online from the BBC broadcast of the awards, the speech aired ended with “thank you for taking me into your hearts” before cutting to her final “thank you so much.” 

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, a BBC spokesperson said: “As in previous years, due to the nature of the show it is broadcast with a short delay, and while we always aim to keep the core sentiment of acceptance speeches, edits have to be made due to time constraints.” 

Read More

Siobhán McSweeney's speech and Lisa McGee's shoes: Five moments from the Baftas

More in this section

Pride of Britain Awards 2022 - London Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield joke on This Morning amid rift reports
Siobhán McSweeney's speech and Lisa McGee's shoes: Five moments from the Baftas Siobhán McSweeney's speech and Lisa McGee's shoes: Five moments from the Baftas
Maura Derrane on antibiotics after suffering 'sore and painful' spider bite  Maura Derrane on antibiotics after suffering 'sore and painful' spider bite 
BAFTABBCPerson: Siobhán McSweeney
<p> Ryan Tubridy has opened up about his time at the helm of the Late Late Show and his decision to retire as host. Picture: Brian McEvoy</p>

Ryan Tubridy reveals why he stepped down from Late Late Show after 14 years

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd