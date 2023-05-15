Siobhán McSweeney's speech and Lisa McGee's shoes: Five moments from the Baftas

Between the cast and creators of Derry Girls and Bad Sisters, the 2023 Bafta TV awards had plenty of Irish stars in attendance.

The night saw wins for both shows and brought lots of of stand-out moments, particularly from Irish faces.

Here are five things we learned from the Bafta Awards — from great speeches, and fashion faux pas, to sweet tributes.

Siobhán McSweeney's speech

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Siobhán McSweeney any more, the Cork woman gave us an equally hilarious and heartfelt Bafta speech. The 43-year-old won the Bafta TV award for best female performance in a comedy programme for her role as Sister Michael in Derry Girls.

Starting out with what she described as the “funny bit” of her speech, she said: “As my mother lay dying in Cork, one of the very last things she said to me was, would I not consider retraining as a teacher.

“If she could see me now getting a Bafta for playing a teacher. Joke’s on you.”

The actress thanked the people of Cork “who supported me despite the fact I’m not Cillian Murphy”.

She concluded by giving thanks to the people of Derry, saying: “I am daily impressed with how you encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders (in) Dublin, Stormont and Westminster.

“In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, ‘it’s time they started to wise up’.”

Lisa McGee’s outfit change

After picking up the award for best-scripted comedy, writer Lisa McGee issued a public service announcement, to let everyone know that she had changed into “terrible shoes” after the red carpet because she had not been expecting Derry Girls to win.

“I'm going to say this. I had nice shoes. I wore them on the red carpet, I changed into terrible shoes cos I thought we weren't going to win,” the Derry Girls writer said in a tweet.

“I don't wish to talk about my terrible shoes being on the BBC. Thank you and good night xx”

During her speech, the Derry native also admitted couldn’t remember the password to her phone with the excitement of getting up on stage to accept the Bafta win.

The wonderful @LisaMMcGee forgets her phone password as she takes to the stage with the Derry Girls team to accept their Scripted Comedy BAFTA!#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/IwDrrCA8og — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2023

Anne-Marie Duff’s message on bullying

While accepting the Bafta for best supporting actress, Bad Sisters star Anne-Marie Duff had a special message for people watching at home. The 52-year-old used her time to stage to speak to those going through “bullying”.

“If someone is watching this tonight who has in their life (a person) who is bullying them, who is telling them that who they are is wrong, that what they are isn’t enough – I am telling you now you are everything and please stand up and scream at the top of your lungs.”

Anne-Marie Duff shares an important message as she wins the Supporting Actress BAFTA! #BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/M7yO2zOhoI — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2023

Cillian Murphy talks Peaky Blinders

While he did get an honorable mention in Siobhán McSweeney's speech, it’s not often we hear from actor Cillian Murphy. The Cork man was nominated for his first Bafta in the best actor category for his role as gangster, Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Unfortunately, the 46-year-old missed out on the award but he did take the time to chat on the red carpet.

Screenwriter Steven Knight has previously shared that Peaky Blinders will conclude with a movie, though we’re not sure when. When speaking about the film, Murphy said it is "hopefully" coming. He added: "If there’s more story to tell, I’m going to be there. I’ve no exclusive I can give you I’m afraid."

Asked about the show’s ending, Murphy said: “I guess that’s the question. That’s the question that we have to pose to ourselves really. I’m up for it.”

Cillian Murphy on the possibility of more Peaky Blinders projects... 👀#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/fVOEZB7xxG — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2023

Kate Winslet's emotional shoutout

One non-Irish moment that is definitely worth mentioning is Kate Winslet's touching speech. When accepting the award for best leading actress, an emotional Winslet said if she could cut the Bafta in half, she would give the other half to her daughter, 22-year-old Mia who watched on tearfully from the audience. The pair played mother and daughter in the TV show, I Am Ruth.

"If I could cut this in half, I would give the other half to my daughter" ❤️



Kate Winslet accepts her Leading Actress BAFTA!#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/x3tWx9k5Pw — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2023

“We did this together. There were days when it was agony for her to dig as deeply as she did into very frightening emotional territory sometimes and it took my breath away. I Am Ruth was made for parents and their children.”