Wedding of the Week: Sinéad and Brian's three children were their flowergirl and pageboys

Not only are this bride and groom from opposite ends of Ireland, but they also travelled to the opposite end of the globe to meet.

Sinéad O'Leary, from Killarney, County Kerry, and Brian McGrenaghan, from Larahirl, Culdaff, County Donegal, happened to be living in Australia when their paths crossed in Coogee, Sydney, in January 2015.

And it was during a summer stroll, back in the bride's home town, that they got engaged, four years later, on the shores of Lough Leane. “It was a beautiful warm sunny day and we took a walk with our daughter Lyla-Rose, who was almost two at the time, and our son Jack, who was only eight weeks old,” says Sinéad. “Brian had the ring box tucked away under his jumper and when I was admiring the view he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him.”

That June proposal led to a November wedding, three years later, as they exchanged vows a little further along the road, in the Muckross Park Hotel & Spa, holding their reception in the same five-star venue.

Killarney National Park created the picture-perfect on their big day, which was precisely what the couple wanted, as they could pay tribute to the bride's father, the late Paudie O'Leary, in a special way.

Nearby Muckross Abbey was one of the most important locations to which their wedding photographer, Micheál O’Sullivan, (osullivanphotographyirl.com), led the bride and groom for their photoshoot. “My dad was the head park ranger for many years in the Killarney National Park and is also buried in Muckross Abbey so this was a very special place for us, as we felt we had my dad’s presence with us in spirit on our wedding day,” says the bride.

Those who played a key role in the ceremony and celebrations were the bride’s mother, Geraldine O'Leary, and the groom’s parents, Margaret and Brian McGrenaghan.

"My lovely brother, Donnchadh O'Leary, walked me down the aisle," says Sinéad.

The couple’s daughter, Lyla-Rose McGrenaghan, was their flowergirl; and their sons, Jack and Killian McGrenaghan, were their pageboys.

Sinéad’s friend, Stacey MacSweeney, was her chief bridesmaid, while her sister, Sueanne Bedggood, and Muireann O’Leary joined forces with another friend, Naomi O’Connor, to take on bridesmaid duties.

Brian’s friend, Christopher Gibbons, was by his side as his best man while his friend, Phil McElhinney, was groomsman along with his brother, Sean McGrenaghan, and nephew, Sean Donaghy.

The couple wanted their wedding to have “an outdoor feel inside with seasonal flowers and fauna”. “With it being a winter wedding we wanted candles to bring warmth into the reception and ceremony and deer antlers as a representation of my dad and the national park,” adds the bride.

What made the occasion extra-memorable was that they could share it with family and friends, adds Sinéad, in particular, “our three beautiful children”.

Sinéad looked elegant in Spanish bridal label Pronovias, which she sourced in Sydney and the bridal hair and makeup were by Joanne Henderson and Sandra Flynn.

The groom and his party were dapper thanks to Esquire Formal Wear, Co Derry.

“Our son Jack, who was three-and-a-half at the time, didn't want to wear his wedding shoes. He wanted to wear his work boots — ‘like Daddy's workboots’!” says Sinéad.

“I really would not have cared really once Jack was happy but he wore the wedding shoes in the end.” Brendan Reidy, videographer, was also behind the lens, while Tie the Knot Weddings created the floral arrangements.

“We have yet to go on a honeymoon — not easy with three small kids! — but the honeymoon can wait for now!” jokes the bride. “We only moved home from Australia almost a year ago and are currently based in Donegal. We will see what the future holds for us as to where we will end up living.”

