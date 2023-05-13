Wedding of the Week: Attraction and tractors for John and Tracie

The Cork couple met in Killarney, had their first date in Macroom — and then headed back across the county border to get engaged and married in Kerry
Wedding of the Week: Attraction and tractors for John and Tracie

Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com

Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 02:00
Eve Kelliher

This groom ensured he got to the church on time by revving up a New Holland T7.245.

Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com
Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com

John Murphy alighted from the tractor at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church in Rathmore, County Kerry, to exchange vows with his bride, Tracie Corcoran.

Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy with their guests. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com
Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy with their guests. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com

Tracie, from Enniskeane, County Cork, and John, from Rathmore, County Cork, were married on April 1 by Father Pat O’Donnell. “Fr Pat is the nicest priest you could meet, he made us feel so at ease on the day,” adds the bride.

Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy with Jennifer Corcoran, Audrey O’Mahony, Elaine Finn, Con Murphy, Patrick Murphy and Shane Corcoran. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com
Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy with Jennifer Corcoran, Audrey O’Mahony, Elaine Finn, Con Murphy, Patrick Murphy and Shane Corcoran. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com

Afterwards, it was off to Killarney’s Great Southern Hotel for the reception. “What these guys do in this hotel is second to none. Julie, the wedding consultant, is excellent, nothing was too much trouble, the food was divine, everyone is still talking about it,” says Tracie.

Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy with Jennifer Corcoran, Audrey O’Mahony, Elaine Finn, Con Murphy, Patrick Murphy and Shane Corcoran. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com
Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy with Jennifer Corcoran, Audrey O’Mahony, Elaine Finn, Con Murphy, Patrick Murphy and Shane Corcoran. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com

Tracie and John’s paths had first crossed at another venue in town, the Killarney Grand Hotel, five years before. “We met on a night out back in 2018 and swapped numbers,” says Tracie. “I was slow to go on a date at first as I had nearly ‘given up’ on men, but John had a great manner about him so I said, ‘Why not?’ We ended up going to the Castle Hotel in Macroom for a meal as our first date and haven’t looked back since.”

Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com
Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com

They went back across the Cork-Kerry border to get engaged, and Killarney’s Lake Hotel was the backdrop for the proposal, in December 2021.

Their big day was “magical”, adds Tracie. “It went so fast, we wish we could do it all over again,” she says.

Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com
Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com

The bride looked picture-perfect in a Maggie Sottero Mirra wedding dress she sourced in Memories bridal boutique, Cork.

Emily Nowotynski (emilynova_makeup), Millstreet, was the bridal makeup artist, and the bridal party was also tended to by Bridal Tan by Tara, Ballincollig, while Kelly Ann Browne from Nova Hair, Dunmanway, was the hairstylist. “I actually went to Kelly Ann way back when I had my first proper date with John in 2018 and at the time Kelly Ann and I were joking, saying, ‘This will be the one now’ — and, sure weren’t we correct!”

Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com
Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com

The newlyweds’ photographer, Dermot Sullivan, proved to be a key event coordinator. “We would have been lost without him, from the minute he arrived that morning to the time he left us on the dance floor he had our day planned out to a tee,” says Tracie.

Raising a toast to their future happiness were both sets of parents, Liz and Joe Corcoran and Kathleen and Michael Murphy.

Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com
Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com

Tracie’s sister, Jennifer Corcoran, was her maid of honour while her friends, Audrey O’Mahony and Elaine Finn, were her bridesmaids. John’s brother, Con Murphy, was by his side as his best man while his brother, Patrick Murphy, joined forces with Tracie’s son, Shane Corcoran, in the role of groomsmen.

The couple’s son, Padraig Murphy, now 18 months (and, like his dad, “also loves tractors”, says Tracie), was the pageboy, along with the bride’s nephew, Conor Aherne. The groom’s cousins, Anna Brosnan and Ciara Fleming, were the flowergirls.

Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com
Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com

The wedding band, The Kelts, Millstreet, “had everyone dancing all night”, adds Tracie, while Enchanted, Macroom, created the floral arrangements, and Adam Paprocki, was behind the lens as the videographer.

The groom and his party cut a dash thanks to Tom Murphy Menswear, Cork City, and the wedding invitations were by Perfect Moments, Cork. “Very Vintage Occasions, Listowel, had refreshments for the guests outside the church, which went down a treat,” adds the bride.

Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com
Tracie Corcoran and John Murphy. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, Dermotsullivan.com

The newlyweds, who live in Milstreet, Co Cork, plan to honeymoon in Vancouver, Canada, and embark on an Alaskan cruise.

Tracie is a concept design secretary at a civil/structural engineering and project management firm in Bandon and John is a lorry driver at MC Group, Killarney.

  • If you would like your wedding featured email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie

Read More

Wedding of the Week: Fun, intimate, and dreamlike day out for Becky and Kelvin

More in this section

'I've had a fantastic life': Ireland AM chef Joe Shannon on his terminal cancer diagnosis 'I've had a fantastic life': Ireland AM chef Joe Shannon on his terminal cancer diagnosis
British Grand Prix 2022 - Race - Silverstone Phillip Schofield praises co-host Holly Willoughby as his ‘rock’
Roy Keane wants you to take the dog for a walk and help change 85 lives this year Roy Keane wants you to take the dog for a walk and help change 85 lives this year
#Unwind#Weddingsmicrosoft-outPerson: John MurphyPerson: Tracie CorcoranPerson: father pat o'donnellPerson: emily nowotynskiPerson: kelly ann brownePerson: Dermot SullivanPerson: liz corcoranPerson: Joe CorcoranPerson: Kathleen MurphyPerson: Michael MurphyPerson: jennifer corcoranPerson: audrey o'mahonyPerson: Elaine FinnPerson: Con MurphyPerson: Patrick MurphyPerson: Shane CorcoranPerson: Pádraig MurphyPerson: Conor AhernePerson: anna brosnanPerson: ciara flemingPerson: adam paprockiOrganisation: Great Southern HotelOrganisation: Lake HotelOrganisation: castle hotel, macroomOrganisation: emilynova_makeupOrganisation: Memories bridal boutiqueOrganisation: nova hair, dunmanwayOrganisation: the keltsOrganisation: enchanted, macroomOrganisation: Tom Murphy MenswearOrganisation: perfect moments, corkOrganisation: very vintage occasions, listowelOrganisation: mc group, killarney
<p>Late Late Show contender? Derek Mooney presents Mooney Goes Wild on RTÉ Radio 1, Mondays at 10pm</p>

Derek Mooney on the Late Late Show job: Would I love it? Absolutely yes. Will I get it? Absolutely not

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd