Maura Derrane on antibiotics after suffering 'sore and painful' spider bite 

In an Instagram post, the Galway native, 52, said she noticed a red mark on her leg last Tuesday morning but 'thought little of it'
RTÉ presenter Maura Derrane warned followers not to ignore spider bites. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 17:30
Sally Gorman

RTÉ presenter Maura Derrane has warned her followers "not to ignore an insect bite" after being bitten by a spider herself.

In an Instagram post, the Galway native, 52, said she noticed a red mark on her leg last Tuesday morning but "thought little of it".

The following day, she said her leg had "literally blown up".

After seeing a doctor — influencer Dr Doireann O'Leary — Ms Derrane was put on an antibiotic immediately. However, she said "the wound is still really sore and painful".

The Today  show host took the opportunity to warn her followers of the dangers of insect bites.

"I just want to warn everyone out there not to ignore an insect bite as it can become really serious very quickly, especially a spider bite," she said.

Nasty bite

According to the HSE, spider bites in Ireland are uncommon but some such as the false widow are "capable of giving a nasty bite".

Spider bites leave small puncture marks on the skin which can be painful and cause redness and swelling, the HSE said.

Ireland does have some venomous spiders and their bites "can cause nausea, vomiting, sweating, and dizziness".

These bites can become infected, or cause a severe allergic reaction in rare cases.

The HSE has this advice for anyone who may be suffering: "Get medical help immediately if you have any severe or worrying symptoms after a spider bite."

