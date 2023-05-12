Where Muireann O'Connell, Patrick Kielty, Nuala Carey and more were spotted this week

Out and About: A preview of Jane Fonda's latest flick, Anantara Hotel's boujee debut in Ireland, the opening of a Champagne Terrace at The Shelbourne, GOAL's Global Ball the IFTA's, drew famous faces this week
Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 20:00
Nicole Glennon

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas debut in Ireland

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas has made its debut in Ireland with the opening of Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel. Previously known as The Marker, a significant renovation has now been completed with all 187 bedrooms refurbished, along with the lobby and bar. Forbes Street by Gareth Mullins, a new restaurant at the hotel, will welcome diners from June. Celebrating the launch at a boujee affair on Wednesday night were Muireann O'Connell, Martin and Jenny King, Pat Kenny, Maïa Dunphy, Lorraine Keane and more. 

The Irish Film and Television Academy Awards

It's one of the most glamorous events on the Irish social calendar, and the stars didn't disappoint. This year's Irish Film and Television Awards, held at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, drew homegrown talent like Sharon Horgan, Andrew Scott and Cork's own Siobhán McSweeney, as well as comedian and television presenter Patrick Kielty who spent the night artfully answering questions about whether he was in line for the Late Late Show gig... 

Book Club preview at The Stella

A second instalment of Book Club, starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, is now in cinemas. Earlier this week, special guests including RTÉ’s Nuala Carey, stylist Cathy O’Connor, TV presenters Jenny Buckley and Lisa Cannon, and author Sinead Moriarty got a special preview of the film at the Stella Cinema in The Devlin Hotel, Ranelagh, and were treated to a prosecco and canapé reception too! You can read our review of the new flick, Book Club: The Next Chapterhere

GOAL Global Ball at the Mansion House, Dublin

Irish humanitarian aid agency GOAL hosted its annual Ball with over 350 supporters in attendance this week including Gaelic footballers Sarah Rowe and Kevin McManamon and actress Elva Trill.

On the night, Dr Colin Hunt, CEO of AIB Group, was awarded the 2023 GOAL Humanitarian Leadership Award. This award honours leaders whose careers and visions have made a lasting impact on the lives of vulnerable communities impacted by poverty and crisis. Dr Hunt was honoured for AIB’s "swift and generous support" for GOAL’s emergency response to the Ukraine conflict in February 2022 and the Türkiye-Syria earthquake this year. 

Anne O'Leary (left) and Barry O'Connell (right) present Dr Colin Hunt CEO AIB Group (centre) with the 2023 GOAL Humanitarian Award Leadership Award the GOAL Global Ball. Picture: Brian McEvoy 

There was also a live auction on the night which featured a host of fantastic prizes, including tickets to the 2024 Ireland vs England international rugby match in the Aviva followed by an eight-course tasting menu for two at Michelin starred Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, tickets to the Ryder Cup Golf in Italy, including return flights, and a day at the races with Irish jockey and Grand National Winner, Rachael Blackmore. All funds raised at the Ball will be channelled into GOAL’s humanitarian aid programmes across East Africa. Donate at goalglobal.org/donate.

Launch of The Champagne Terrace at The Shelbourne

With sunny afternoons on the horizon, we imagine lots of people will be excited about the latest offering at The Shelbourne in Dublin. The hotel has just launched The Champagne Terrace with Moët & Chandon. Open from now until September, the terrace features a stunning floral installation and will offer Champagnes from Moët & Chandon along with a selection of Champagne cocktails and a specially curated seafood menu to pair with your bubbly beverage. Among those toasting The Shelbourne's new terrace was 2FM DJ Tracy Clifford, influencer Carol Byrne and Glenda Gilson.

