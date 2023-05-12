Where Muireann O'Connell, Patrick Kielty, Nuala Carey and more were spotted this week

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas debut in Ireland

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas has made its debut in Ireland with the opening of Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel. Previously known as The Marker, a significant renovation has now been completed with all 187 bedrooms refurbished, along with the lobby and bar. Forbes Street by Gareth Mullins, a new restaurant at the hotel, will welcome diners from June. Celebrating the launch at a boujee affair on Wednesday night were Muireann O'Connell, Martin and Jenny King, Pat Kenny, Maïa Dunphy, Lorraine Keane and more.

Martin King and Jenny McCarthy at the official launch of Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Lorraine Keane and Michael Davern at the official launch of Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Aileen O'Brien and Jim Sheridan at the official launch of Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Maia Dunphy and Emma Cobbe at the official launch of Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett

DJ Mo Kelly at the official launch of Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Celia Holman Lee at the official launch of Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Dr Mary Ryan and Mary Kennedy at the official launch of Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Anne Costello, Muireann O'Connell and Jen Earle at the official launch of Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett

The Irish Film and Television Academy Awards

It's one of the most glamorous events on the Irish social calendar, and the stars didn't disappoint. This year's Irish Film and Television Awards, held at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, drew homegrown talent like Sharon Horgan, Andrew Scott and Cork's own Siobhán McSweeney, as well as comedian and television presenter Patrick Kielty who spent the night artfully answering questions about whether he was in line for the Late Late Show gig...

Siobhán McSweeney arrives on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Andrew Scott pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Jessie Buckley arrives on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Brian Gleeson and Brendan Gleeson pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Alisha Weir with parents Mark and Jenny pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Elaine Cassidy and Kila Lord Cassidy pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Amy Huberman pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Clare Dunne pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Eileen Walsh pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Elaine Crowley pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Zara Devlin pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Deirdre O'Kane pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins arrive on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Caitriona Balfe pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Faye Shortt at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Dervla Kirwan at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Ciaran Hinds pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Liam Cunningham pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

John C Reilly and Colm Meaney pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Kathryn Ferguson pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Cara McAllister pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Danielle Galligan on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Lisa McGee on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Caitriona Balfe pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Sharon Horgan on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Book Club preview at The Stella

A second instalment of Book Club, starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, is now in cinemas. Earlier this week, special guests including RTÉ’s Nuala Carey, stylist Cathy O’Connor, TV presenters Jenny Buckley and Lisa Cannon, and author Sinead Moriarty got a special preview of the film at the Stella Cinema in The Devlin Hotel, Ranelagh, and were treated to a prosecco and canapé reception too! You can read our review of the new flick, Book Club: The Next Chapter, here.

Jenny Buckley at a preview screening of Book Club: The Next Chapter at The Stella Cinema, Ranelagh. Picture Andreas Poveda

Cathy O'Connor at a preview screening of Book Club: The Next Chapter at The Stella Cinema, Ranelagh. Picture Andreas Poveda

Lisa Cannon at a preview screening of Book Club: The Next Chapter at The Stella Cinema, Ranelagh. Picture Andreas Poveda

Sinead Moriarty at a preview screening of Book Club: The Next Chapter at The Stella Cinema, Ranelagh. Picture Andreas Poveda

Nuala Carey at a preview screening of Book Club: The Next Chapter at The Stella Cinema, Ranelagh. Picture Andreas Poveda

GOAL Global Ball at the Mansion House, Dublin

Irish humanitarian aid agency GOAL hosted its annual Ball with over 350 supporters in attendance this week including Gaelic footballers Sarah Rowe and Kevin McManamon and actress Elva Trill.

On the night, Dr Colin Hunt, CEO of AIB Group, was awarded the 2023 GOAL Humanitarian Leadership Award. This award honours leaders whose careers and visions have made a lasting impact on the lives of vulnerable communities impacted by poverty and crisis. Dr Hunt was honoured for AIB’s "swift and generous support" for GOAL’s emergency response to the Ukraine conflict in February 2022 and the Türkiye-Syria earthquake this year.

Anne O'Leary (left) and Barry O'Connell (right) present Dr Colin Hunt CEO AIB Group (centre) with the 2023 GOAL Humanitarian Award Leadership Award the GOAL Global Ball. Picture: Brian McEvoy

There was also a live auction on the night which featured a host of fantastic prizes, including tickets to the 2024 Ireland vs England international rugby match in the Aviva followed by an eight-course tasting menu for two at Michelin starred Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, tickets to the Ryder Cup Golf in Italy, including return flights, and a day at the races with Irish jockey and Grand National Winner, Rachael Blackmore. All funds raised at the Ball will be channelled into GOAL’s humanitarian aid programmes across East Africa. Donate at goalglobal.org/donate.

Stephanie Conlan and Kevin McManamon pictured at the GOAL Global Ball at the Mansion House, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Actress Elva Trill pictured at the GOAL Global Ball at the Mansion House, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Mary and Barry O'Connell pictured at the GOAL Global Ball at the Mansion House, Dublin over the weekend. Picture Brian McEvo

Gail and Gelaine Elises pictured at the GOAL Global Ball at the Mansion House, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Sarah Rowe pictured at the GOAL Global Ball at the Mansion House, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Launch of The Champagne Terrace at The Shelbourne

With sunny afternoons on the horizon, we imagine lots of people will be excited about the latest offering at The Shelbourne in Dublin. The hotel has just launched The Champagne Terrace with Moët & Chandon. Open from now until September, the terrace features a stunning floral installation and will offer Champagnes from Moët & Chandon along with a selection of Champagne cocktails and a specially curated seafood menu to pair with your bubbly beverage. Among those toasting The Shelbourne's new terrace was 2FM DJ Tracy Clifford, influencer Carol Byrne and Glenda Gilson.